Among other things, the series-ending documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch revealed a lot about the final season of HBO’s hugely popular fantasy program. It divulged some extra information about Arya’s definitive bout with the Night King, offered fans a glimpse of Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke’s first reactions to what happens to their characters, and more. (Hell, it even trolled audiences unhappy about a previous episode’s lighting woes.) Thankfully, however, it wasn’t responsible for any spoilerly leaks.

As documentarian Jeanie Finlay told Variety in a recent interview concerning the project, she was given unprecedented access to the behind-the-scenes action for Thrones‘ final season. This meant she and her team were privy to a great deal of what was happening on the uber-secretive set — a fact that worried her greatly:

My main fear was that if there was a leak that it would come from me or my team. The documentary was also a secret. It was meant to be a surprise when it aired. So I didn’t tell anyone anything about what I was doing for two years. It was very overwhelming, trying to keep that secret.

Despite how “strange” it all was, Finlay admitted that the secretive nature of the documentary was also a big “relief.” Why? “It meant that I could make the film without the pressure of fan expectations,” she explained. “I could really concentrate on doing the work.”

