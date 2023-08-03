Game of Thrones ended over four years ago, but the cast still has some thoughts on the polarizing final seasons.

Conleth Hill, who played Varys on the HBO series, went viral for his annoyed reaction to his character’s death during a table read for season eight. “I thought I’d done something wrong,” he told the Times. Hill then got into his specific complaints about the post-source material seasons: “Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all. I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been.”

Hill thinks the writers, including co-showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another. I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.” A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin is less fine about it, but that’s what the books are.

Martin offered an update on The Winds of Winter in a recent post on his website. “Yes, yes, of course, I’ve been working on WINDS OF WINTER. Almost every day. Writing, rewriting, editing, writing some more. Making steady progress. Not as fast as I would like… certainly not as fast as YOU would like… but progress nonetheless,” he wrote. Martin, like everyone else, was waiting for Barbie to come out. Now he’s ready to cook.

I went to see Barbie with my lovely wife; she said pink is my color. #imkenough pic.twitter.com/4E0LJMQpmC — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) July 31, 2023

