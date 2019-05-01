Helen Sloan for HBO

The latest episode of Game of Thrones was momentous for its tumultuously long battle scenes and darkened lighting, but it meant even more to Claire Walton, a hospice patient in Providence, Rhode Island, and her family. According to CNN, Walton’s dying wish was to watch the battle of Winterfell in “The Long Night,” though she also “jokingly told her care team that she wanted to meet the cast of her favorite show before she died.” She didn’t get to meet them, per se, but some of the Thrones cast managed to do the next best thing.

Liam Cunningham, Staz Nair, Miltos Yerolemou, Ian Beattie and six other members of the cast submitted personal video messages to Walton. “I wish you the very best. I hope your days are not bad and I hope you can manage,” said Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, in his submission. Miltos Yerolemou, who played Syrio Forel in the first season, said, “I know you can’t be here today, but I just wanted to say hello, and that you are with us in spirit and that we’re thinking of you and sending you all our love.”

HopeHealth, a non-profit based in Massachusetts and R.I. that specializes in hospice care, posted a video compilation of the cast videos and Walton watching the episode to their Facebook page. A spokesperson for the organization told CNN that she died on Monday evening.

(Via CNN)