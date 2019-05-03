HBO/Uproxx

Whether you were actually able to see what was going on during the Battle of Winterfell or not, last week’s Game of Thrones brought the action and spawned a whole bunch of chaos. In the aftermath, we’re left to wonder about what comes next. We’ve all got our opinions about that, of course, but are you ready to defend yours in a fiery trial by conversational combat? Uproxx’s Kimberly Ricci and Jason Tabrys are very ready to do exactly that, and this week, they’re going to discuss the Winterfell aftermath and the upcoming matchup between Cersei and Daenerys (and Arya!) before turning the discussion over to you in the comments section.

Kimberly: Jason, we’re now halfway through the final Thrones season, and the living have now (allegedly) vanquished the undead. Let’s face it, Arya pretty much saved everyone by killing the Night King, but looking forward, she’s still got names on her kill list, and there’s still much ground to cover for other characters. The last battle at King’s Landing lies ahead, and from a strategic standpoint, it’s not looking good for the forces that fought at the Battle of Winterfell. The Dothraki are essentially gone, Dany’s a mess after Jorah’s death, the dragons are probably weakened. What does this do for Cersei’s side?

Jason: You went back and re-watched, so you’re more prepared than I am. If I want to stare into a dark space in search of meaning, I can stare into my soul. BUT SERIOUSLY… count me among the ranks of those who are a little stunned that we’re just sort of over and done with the “Winter is Coming, Winter is Here, Oh, SNAP, WINTER IS KICKIN OUR ASS!” thing. Now it’s Cersei season. And yeah sure, I love me some Cersei. And yeah sure, Dany and her armies aren’t in the best shape, but do we need a quick and fresh reminder as to how formidable Cersei can be for this to not feel like we’ve already had our dessert? Maybe that means luring Jamie into a trap and stabbing him in the heart. I don’t know. She doesn’t have anyone else to lose or anyone close to her whose sacrifice would mean a thing to the audience because that girl is poiiiiison. Maybe I’m overthinking it. Am I giving Cersei’s villainy and formidability too little respect? Is she a more appropriate end game villain than the Night King despite his frosty coolness and army of the undead?