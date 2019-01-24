HBO

Liam Cunningham has appeared as The Onion Knight, Davos Seaworth, in 36 of the first 67 episodes of Game of Thrones. In that brief time he’s made quite an impression and found himself standing beside many, many important characters, and understandably, fans want to know if he’ll survive. Last weekend Cunning ham appeared on Ireland’s Late Late Show to discuss just that.

Ser Davos enters the short, but epic final season in the company of the two most-likely series-ending Throne sitters, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Does his visibility and proximity to such important characters make him more or less likely to die? After sharing a delightfully Irish story about fans watching him drink at the pub, scoping out the perfect moment to ask for some spoilers, Cunningham pointed out that he’s only survived “so far.”

So far, so far. That doesn’t mean anything. We’re all going to die. Don’t forget ‘Valar Morghulis,’ which is one of the phrases on the show which means ‘all men must die.’

So does Game of Thrones end with the nuclear option? It would be the ultimate in finality. Leaving anyone alive would just lead to fans begging for reunions and the knowledge that whoever wins will still eventually die. Valar Morghulis? Pretty much. Still, if you see Liam Cunningham in the pub in the next couple months, buy him some G & T’s and maybe he’ll give you a hint.