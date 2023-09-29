How Does Little Cricket Activate Her Powers In ‘Gen V’?

(Spoilers for Amazon’s Gen V will be found below.)

The Boys spinoff Gen V stays true to its gory and raunchy roots. The series debuted with a fiery episode (and two more) that left viewers realizing that it’s best not to get attached to characters too fast.

One exception, hopefully, would be Emma Meyer/Little Cricket (Lizzy Broadway), who is still standing, although she might wish otherwise. Her powers will remind fans of Termite, and Little Cricket’s work got dirty, fast.

That wasn’t the worst of it. Emma had a hookup scene and found that her beau had been crushing on her, but really, he was interested in her ability to shrink down to less than one inch in size. And he asked if she could do that for him while they did the thing. Soon enough, fans got a load of one of the season’s many dong shots, which turned into some impressive WTF stunt work. Cue Cricket hanging onto a prosthetic penis for dear life while the dude asked her to confirm that he was so big. Then came the ball stomping request. It was nuts. She should have climbed into an orifice and taught him a lesson.

That didn’t happen this time. Yet what is worth noting is how Little Cricket activates her powers to shrink down to itty bitty size. It’s one of many characters on this show whose powers manifest through very uncomfortable and possibly triggering mechanisms. Cricket purges the contents of her stomach in order to shrink. It’s a stark and sobering metaphor, and as with everything to do with this franchise, it’s handled with pitch black humor. We see Cricket kneel in front of a toilet and beginning the purging process, and before we know it, the show hits us with the sex scene. Only The Boys could get away with this.

Long live Little Cricket. She had better not get squished.

New episodes of Amazon’s ‘Gen V’ stream on Fridays.