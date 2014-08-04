George R.R. Martin Admits That Pressure From Book Readers And HBO Is Affecting His Ability To Finish

As we fumble closer toward the fifth season of Game of Thrones without a sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, the CULTURE WARS between the book readers and the non book readers continue to heat up. Lately, the non-book readers are winning, after Maisie Williams told them to stop being mean snobs, and George R.R. Martin literally told the book readers to f**k off. And while writing a letter to the 13-year-old fan who wanted to die a grisly death kept Martin from working on his book, it also gained him some sympathy, which might have bought him more time.
Now, George R.R. Martin is basically telling the world that you should leave him the hell alone, because the pressure to finish is actually hurting his ability to do so. Here’s what he says about the pressure affecting him to New Mexico in Focus, via Escapist Magazine:
Yes, to some extent [the pressure] does [affect me], but when the writing is going well it doesn’t matter. When I’m there and working, I just kind of fall through my computer screen and I forget the world, I forget deadlines, I forget the TV show, and the emails, and all of that stuff. It’s just me and the characters and the world that I’m describing, and I’m writing a page at a time, and a scene at a time, and a word at a time.
He continues, also mentioning the insane conspiracy theory that the books are already done and he’s withholding them to maximize profit:
I certainly feel a desire to finish the book. And it must be said that while I do get a lot of emails and mail of the type you’re describing, there are also many, many that are supportive, and probably far more of people saying “take your time, I love your books, whenever you’re ready I’ll be here.” Of course which is an attitude that I find far more pleasant than the “when will it be done?” I’ve actually given up answering the question “when will it be done?” In the early days, especially after the third book, because the fourth book took a really long time, and I kept being wrong. People said when will it be done, and I’d give an answer and it would not be done by then, I would run into some problem, or decide to rewrite, or I would change course. And once you give a date and then you miss that date, there’s an element of the audience that thinks you’re doing it deliberately. There are even some strange conspiracy theorists out there who are convinced that I finished the whole thing years ago but I’m just hiding the books in my cellar and releasing them in order to maximize something or other. There’s a lot of craziness that goes on, but it’s pressure, and the obligation is to the work itself. I’m telling a story, however many books you divide it into, three books, four books, seven books, which is what I’m presently going for, it’s one story, as much as as Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings is one story. It has a beginning, it has a lot of middle, and eventually it will have an end.
Personally, I think Martin’s inability to finish the series goes back to Karma. He crapped on Damon Lindelof’s ending to Lost, and now the Gods are repaying him by keeping him from writing one at all. Let this be a lesson to all authors: Don’t sh*t talk your colleagues. It all comes back around.
Source: New Mexico This Week
It’s normal for fantasy series to go years and years between books. Especially the 6-10 book spanning epic sagas that SOIAF falls under. I clearly remember the waits between King’s Dark Tower series, which were up to 7 years (!) between individual books. People who only consume storytelling via TV or movies are absolutely NOT used to having to wait, so it will be interesting to see the backlash of entitled whiners. If you rush creativity, you will get inferior results.
One can only hope Martin finishes SOIAF in a better fashion than that shit sandwich King served up to end the Dark Tower series.
Seriously, the last ten or so pages of Wolves of the Calla should have just been a big middle finger.
We must have read different DT books they were great.
I think he’s afraid to finish it at this point. There’s an element of procrastination about the project since the TV Show started. The wait between three and four and four and five, I believe, honestly came down to his inability to just tell the story. He got caught up in the little things and the drop in quality was evident.
Now I just think it’s become a sort of mental block. The same thing happened to Stephen King with the Dark Tower series when he admitted the pressure got to him. Unfortunately, it took a near-death experience to release that block. (And I LOVED The ending to DT, so let’s not get into a digression about that).
I’m hoping Martin finds his inspiration to just finish the damn thing without the whole near-death experience thing to complicate matters further.
I’ve also accepted the real possibility this will never be finished. Such is life.
Agreed. Perhaps we should arrange a convenient accident for Mr Martin
@justmebd I hated the ending of the Dark Tower and this is the internet so I must assume you are evil and I hate you.
At least with the Dark Tower series, it’s not like Stephen King was spending all his time going to Stephen King conventions – he was still producing other works consistently for the thirty years it took for the last DT book.
@horatio
Well, I did almost get away with it if it weren’t for those darn kids. So there’s that. I know the ending is controversial, but I liked it. It’s all a part of my evil plan.
@Horatio Cornblower @justmebd I definitely didn’t mind the Dark Tower ending either. The final confrontation was a bit anticlimactic, but the actual ending itself seemed very fitting/satisfying.
I should clarify that I was OK with the actual ending. What really pissed me off was how he got to the ending; every book after The Wastelands went increasingly off the rails with more and more shit about vampires and mind-destroyers and crossed-universes and especially, ESPECIALLY, the personal appearances by King and plugs for his “Insomnia” book, which I never read out of spite.
The Dark Tower should not have ended. Period. It works much better as an unfinished story. As soon as King had to actually come up with some sort of plot for this thing, it completely turned to shit. He clearly had no idea when he started what was going to happen, and that’s the way it should have stayed. The strength of the series was always mood.
Wait, which ending are we talking about? The “real” ending, or the extra part he wrote and then chastised people for reading?
Don’t worry George I have the same issue when pressured to finish quickly.
I think he’s got the finish, I just don’t think he’s figured out how to get there yet.
The internet’s basically written the ending by this point anyway
yes, one of the thousand fan ideas is likely mostly true.
He actually said in that first block quote that it doesn’t matter, so the headline is wrong. He just needs to actually sit down and write.
Instead of doing interviews about why he hasn’t finished.
To be fair, Lost deserves every crap it gets.
That show went from deliciously intriguing to shit sandwich. Fuck Damon Lindelof.
I loved Season 6 for the most part, and I thought the finale was a fine way to wrap it up. I really don’t know what people expected from that show.
I like how he said that he feels pressured by deadlines and that he’s “presently” aiming for 7 books.
Nothing ominous there at all.
Ol’ George got lucky because some guy on reddit posted an outline of the remaining books (which contains major spoilers for non book readers).
That’s great stuff.
I know this man!
/Stabs @Horatio Cornblower in the heart becomes Azor Ahai
-gurk!-
/dies/reanimated by passing wizard, becomes Azor Cornblowerhai
//goes back to dick-joking because knows his role in the universe
“Fucking confirmed. Get Hype” hahahaha
Less yappin’ more writing
Normally pressure to perform results in me finishing too early…or possibly even trouble getting it up. I mean started.
I agree with Eat Shit and Die (strange to say).
You guys took a highly qualified statement and wrote a headline that barely reflects it. That’s a hallmark of bad journalism, something I kind of hoped this website was above. I’m very disappointed.
Jackman
HBO Is Affecting His Ability To Finish
How the hell do you insert images like that? Teach me, sensei!
Well since I’m only half way done with book one and I read a snails pace, take your time GRRM.
Look at that fat old load. He’s got a couple years tops.
GET TO WORK WORD MONKEY
Never push a muse. That is how it dies.
His muse is deep fried Nacho Cheese Doritos.
Westerosi problems am I right!?
Since I am about to start reading the series, I have no cause for concern. But since I can read pretty damn fast, by the end of the year I am going to shouting at him to finish.
Fuck the book readers? Uh no, FUCK YOU Mr Martin. Without the book readers you wouldn’t even have a TV Show or have gotten this far. Don’t forget where the hell you came from.
Well he didn’t say that really. That’s a grossly out of context link. If you read what he actually said you’ll see.
Can we please stop talking about GRRM? Even I am starting to get tired of it.
Dustin Rowles took something out of context? Surely you jest.
As far as I understand, the farther along in the series it gets, the worse the books become anyway. Supposedly he’s already told Benioff & Weiss how the story ends, so just let them finish it.
Meaning you haven’t actually read anything? Trust me when I say GoT worst moments have been when D&D go way off script. They only know an outline of an ending and will have to make up a ton on their own. That doesn’t bode well for the show going forward.
I feel bad for him when i read comments like “he is going to die before the finishes these books!!”
Because you know it’s true?
I made up my own ending to Lost. Everyone I have told it to likes my ending better than what Hollywood came up with. In brief, the island was a crashed FTL space ship. FTL must, by definition, also be a time machine, which explains both the time effects and how the island was able to move. It also explains the giant statue with the wrong number of toes. Drilling below the thin veneer of soil is very dangerous, because it can tap into some very energetic processes that are still active. The smoke monster is a ship system that is only partially functional. The ship is apparently able to construct a very convincing simulacrum of a human, though whether it is autonomous or just a waldo of the ship’s consciousness is unclear. The story line then proceeds to a logical conclusion.
We’ll have to see how Martin does. A Dance With Dragons does not make me hopeful for a great ending. There is just too much thoughtless junk for a neat conclusion. What does the comet have to do with the rebirth of magic? See? Junk.
I liked the ending to Dark Tower, maybe because I read Hearts In Atlantis while waiting for the ending to be published.
I haven’t read the books beyond the first half of the first one yet, and I haven’t really kept up with the show, so I don’t know all the details available so far about the comet, but throughout human history comets have been seen as omens and magical and stuff like that, so actually, it’s not a huge stretch for a comet to affect the return of magic in a fantasy series. You see junk, I see a possible connection to historical ideas and the like. It’s actually not a bad concept at all.
No, you know what, I’m tired of the “quit complaining and let him do his ARTTTTT”, he decided to turn this into a billion dollar multimedia franchise. I obviously don’t want him to churn out SHIT for Books 6 & 7, but maybe he needs to buckle down and quit with the fucking Wild Cards books and going to every con between Albuquerque and Azerbaijan.
Yeah dude, fuck Azerbaijan.
Her name isn’t Khaleesi, that’s her title. Also, she wasn’t the one that didn’t want to get nude anymore. You are probably right about Sansa but meh.
See Book fans, if you want him to finish that book shut the fuck up.