George R.R. Martin Joined Twitter And His First Tweet Is Pure George R.R. Martin

Entertainment Editor
06.10.14 20 Comments

If our insatiable need for all things Game Of Thrones wasn’t ravenous enough in the lead-up to the finale, George R.R. Martin just figured out another way to leave us hanging. The A Song of Ice of Fire author has finally joined Twitter, and his first tweet — besides promoting his Livejournal — was pure George R.R. Martin.

“The thing you’ve wanted is here… but you’ll have to wait for more.” — George R.R. Martin all the damn time, basically.

His publisher, Random House, also confirmed the account’s veracity.

We hope he starts tweeting some spoilers before it’s too late. Twitter gave him 140 characters only yesterday, and he’s already killed 40 of them.

Via Mashable

TOPICS#George R.R. Martin#Twitter#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesGEORGE R.R. MARTINRandom HouseTwitter

