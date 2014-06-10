George R.R. Martin Joined Twitter And His First Tweet Is Pure George R.R. Martin

If our insatiable need for all things Game Of Thrones wasn’t ravenous enough in the lead-up to the finale, George R.R. Martin just figured out another way to leave us hanging. The A Song of Ice of Fire author has finally joined Twitter, and his first tweet — besides promoting his Livejournal — was pure George R.R. Martin.
“The thing you’ve wanted is here… but you’ll have to wait for more.” — George R.R. Martin all the damn time, basically.
His publisher, Random House, also confirmed the account’s veracity.
We hope he starts tweeting some spoilers before it’s too late. Twitter gave him 140 characters only yesterday, and he’s already killed 40 of them.
Via Mashable
Needs more tits and death.
Oh man I hope the writer’s were actually burning Martin with that scene.
It’s oddly endearing that he still uses LiveJournal. George R.R. Martin ain’t care.
Is that Homer Simpson’s “Fat Guy Hat?”
Sir, if you will just publish The Winds of Winter, I will gladly give you a trash bag filled with popcorn
This is not the kind of writing I want to hear about Martin doing.
You know. I am not a book reader (Unsullied fo lyfe), and I am going to get the conclusion to GoT through the wonderful invention of TV… but seriously, George. FINISH THE DAMN BOOKS!
Wouldnt it be easier for him if the books all werent 1500 fucking pages long?
Would it start pissing people off if he started writing the books with only 800 pages?
At this point, the foreward to Winds of Winter will be 800 pages
Hell at the rate the TV show’s going the “previously on” beginning is going to take us through the first 20 minutes of the show.
“I don’t tweet that much” – George R. R. Martin
Just give him the Pulitzer and the NObel right now people
He’ll be out of there faster than Lindelof. It’s just going to be everyone tweeting at him some variation of “Hey you fat eff, finish tWoW.” I might be the first one to tweet him that.
Everything this guy does just pisses me off. I wish his publisher would lock him in a room and hold a gun to his head until he finishes writing the books.
Took him 8 years to finish that tweet.
‘Corn, corn, corn, corn’