George R.R. Martin Responds To A 13-Year-Old Fan Who Asked To Die A Grisly Death On ‘Game Of Thrones’

As many of you know, George R.R. Martin held an online fundraiser last month on behalf of a Wolf Sanctuary. The grand prize in that fundraiser was the opportunity to go on a helicopter ride and look at some wolves. However, if you donated $20,000, you also got to be killed in Martin’s next novel in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, Winds of Winter. Of course, not everyone has $20,000, but that doesn’t mean they don’t want to die a grisly death in one of Martin’s novels. Just ask this 13-year-old boy.
In this letter obtained by Mashable, a 13-year-old fan named Jack, who lives in the United Kingdom and wants to grow up and be a wolf conservationist, offered all of his pocket money for the opportunity to die a nasty, prolonged and gruesome death in Martin’s Wind of Winter.
And, of course, George R.R. Martin answered him (because doing so gave him an opportunity to avoid writing his book).
Dear Jack,
Thank you so much for your heartfelt, touching note.
I’ve heard that you donated all your £153 pocket money savings to my Prizeo fundraiser on behalf of the Wild Spirit Wolf Sanctuary. I cannot tell you how much that moved me. It pleases me no end to know that my novels, and the TV series based on them, have inspired readers as young as yourself to rally to the support of these majestic and too often stigmatized animals
Alas, I cannot promise you a grisly death in THE WIND OF WINTER. Those spots have already been filled by some very generous donors, and there’s a limit to how many people even I can kill.
However, inspired by your example, my friends at Prizeo and I would love to follow your lead with a $10,000 in your name to the UK Wolf Conservation Trust. That’s a wonderful organization that I’ve heard much about, and they are lucky to count people like you as supporters.
I wish you the best of luck in your future career as a wolf conservationist, and hope that you inspire many others to follow your lead.
Yours,
GRRM
Alright, that’s a good enough reason to respond, I guess, and though the $10,000 contribution in the kid’s name was very generous, I guess I am a little bummed that Martin didn’t add another dead character to a book series with hundreds. On the other hand, I guess if he did, every 13-year-old boy with a little pocket change would be crawling out of the woodwork hoping to die a grisly death in a Game of Thrones book.
Source: Mashable
153 pounds, $260 or so dollars, that’s a pretty bigchunk of change when you’re 13! That kid is good ‘un.
i just cant get enough of the arya stark gif of her dancing and singing. i get a little bummed when i dont see it at the bottom of the page.
seconded!
Oh come on. If there’s one thing GRRM loves, it’s killing people. If there’s two things he loves, it’s wrestling style swerves and killing people.
Looking forward to a Jack being ripped apart by wolves in Wind of Winter.
And you know he’ll do it in the most ironic and heartbreaking way possible.
I picture the kid seeing some caged wolves and then setting them free… only to be pounced on and ripped to shreds for saving them.
How much to write me into a bath scene with Daenerys and Melisandre?
I’d settle for a bath scene with just Daenerys and Melisandre.
Also, the least GRRM could have done would have been to write a standalone death scene for the kid – doesn’t have to get published, the internet would have taken care of that.
You do realize that in the books those characters are15/16 and 10/11…
PhoenixZ….I think you are confusing Melissandre (the red priestess) with Missandei (Daenerys hand-maiden).
Melisandre the priestess not the Missandei the interpreter.
And its a cheap to get a bath scene with them, but the cost of a bath scene were they don’t laugh at you as soon as you get naked is much more expensive.
I’m surprised he didn’t end the note with a “Fuck you!”. That’s his new send off to fans eagerly awaiting his next book.
Only fans who ask him “would you hurry up and finish the books before you croak?”
Seems to me “fans” like that deserve a “Fuck you!”
Admit it Dustin, you’re Jack B.
If it was really Justin, he would have misspelled “Wolves” wrong 3 times, and would have referenced GRRM as JK Rowling…
Hmm.. Game of Thrones is filled with sex, death and all sort of violent scenes/foul language. What’s the business of a 13 year old in anything GOT?
Haven’t read the books, eh? Quite a few characters, main ones, are younger than 13 in the books…and they are more socially advanced in the UK. None of yer biz, anyway.
“…filled with sex, death and all sort of violent scenes/foul language.” So, just like real life then. Try reading the news, Soy yo. It’s a scary world out there.
The kid mentions in his letter that he isn’t allowed to watch “certain bits” of Game of Thrones.:) Although I watched it with my 14 year old daughter, and I honestly think that the work is a genius introduction from the darkest to the brightest sides of human nature. I want my kid to have the awareness because these characters do exsist in real life, without their bows and arrows…. Unfortunately death, violence and pornography aren’t specific to another planet… I want her to have this knowledge and grow up with awareness–even if this is considered “taking it too far” :)
At 13 years old I was stealing Penthouses from 7-11 and watching horror movies like Faces of Death (which was a terrible idea). Reading GOT is hardly the worst thing a kid can do. At least he’s reading….
Have you seen the SNL skit were they explain a 13 year old boy is actually the head writer of the GoT TV series
“And, of course, George R.R. Martin answered him (because doing so gave him an opportunity to avoid writing his book)”
This is not Journalism. Kind of insulting, really.
DUSTIN ROWLES, go to reddit and just repost stuff from there, might save you from looking like an asshole.
Doesn’t work for [rhymes with Nixon]
Brandon doesn’t get jokes.
Oooooooh he’s tryin’!
What a waste of money. Little nerdy kid playing a nerd game, reading a nerd book, watching a nerd tv show. Wanting to die a nerd death. I hope he does in real life in the same manor as he dies in the books.
Well then…. Not sure if you trolling or just an ass.
Definitely an asstroll, Vort.
Troll attempt 0/10, will consider tracking him down and ass-fucking him just for being a shitty troll.
Which manor are you talking about? Is there a manor in the books? If so, is there a manor with the same name in real-life? We need more information. I can see you have nerd hangups but I want to know more about the manor.
[www.youtube.com]
Eh… he could just burn an orphanage and get it all over with…
Every 31 year old too.
He asked for a “grizzly” death. Martin should have leapt at the opportunity to kill someone with a bear
Or a Mormont.
Same thing, really.
great gesture from george. if he wants inspiration for grisly stuff, look up the history of Leap Castle in Ireland. my ancestors were a murderous lot.
That was pretty classy of GRRM. And really awesome of that kid.
What a lad! That’s a lot of money for a 13 year old kid, he deserves to have the shit killed out of him.
Maybe the rest of us could donate a little to the same wolf sanctuary and in Jack’s name?
That would involve the internet being generous & I think we’re tapped out this week, what with the potato salad issues & all.
Seems like this is George’s MO: please don’t kill this character; dead, please kill me! Sorry, you live.
Knowing GRRM, he’ll turn the kid into the most remorseless Direwolf killer the realm’s ever seen…
Martin gave this kid a gruesome death. Kid gave all his money for nothing (other than the good cause) but is empty handed. Both his spirit and wallet were slain.
A cocktail weenie scene at the dreadfort would have been awesome.