While making a recent podcast appearance, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin shared some new details about the upcoming HBO spinoff House of the Dragon, which the author reveals will live up to its title. Martin stopped by The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast, which is actually hosted by Ryan Condal, the showrunner of the prequel series that will focus on the Targaryen civil war that ravaged Westeros and set the stage for the events of the original Game of Thrones series.

In the last six minutes of the in-depth podcast, Martin fielded a question about what he’s most excited about when it comes to House of the Dragon, and surprise, it’s the dragons. According to the author, there’s going to be a lot of them. Via Winter is Coming:

I’ve always thought this was a cool story, it’s one I like, so I’m looking forward to seeing it come alive onscreen. And of course I’m looking forward to the dragons, obviously I love the dragons. And we had three of them in Game of Thrones, but now we have like 17 of them. And hopefully they’ll each have their own personalities, they’ll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all of that, cause the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it’ll be great to see that come alive, and the dragonriders. That’s all pretty cool.

In addition to Martin’s revelation that the prequel will outpace the original series in sweet dragon content, HBO has announced the addition of seven new cast members:

Fire cannot kill a dragon.

Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, and Gavin Spokes have been cast in the @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon, coming to @HBOMax in 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/k34dQNSY06 pic.twitter.com/EeSaKTayTE — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 24, 2021

Their reign has just begun.

Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, and David Horovitch have been cast in #HouseoftheDragon. The @HBO original series premieres on @HBOMax in 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/k34dQNSY06 pic.twitter.com/Ml5ZyWehlX — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) September 24, 2021

House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO in 2022.

(Via The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of)