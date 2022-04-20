George R.R. Martin once said that if he didn’t finish The Winds of Winter by next summer, “you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I’m done.”

He wrote that in 2019, many summers ago.

Honestly, as much as I want to read the final two books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, it would be very funny if they never come out. A part of me thinks they’re finished, but Martin isn’t telling anyone because he wants to make Game of Thrones fans suffer. We’re used to it.

Martin is even practically teasing readers now, based on the title of his new blog.

This is cruel and malevolent on a level I can only respect. pic.twitter.com/ttbprmOEFe — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) April 20, 2022

“The Winds of…”

OH MY GOD COULD IT BE?

“…June.”

Oh.

“The Dark Winds will start blowing in June. June 12, to be precise. That’s the day that DARK WINDS, a new series based on the classic bestselling Navajo detective novels by Tony Hillerman, will premiere on AMC and AMC+,” Martin wrote on Not a Blog, along with a trailer for the show. To be fair, Dark Winds looks good, and I would watch Zahn McClarnon (Fargo, Reservation Dogs) in anything, but Martin knew exactly what he was doing with that title. To paraphrase Anchorman (a movie that came out between the third and fourth A Song of Ice and Fire novels), I’m not even mad, that’s amazing trolling.

Here’s the Dark Winds trailer:

(Via Not a Blog)