Despite his The Mandalorian character’s presumably villainous intentions, Giancarlo Esposito has come to the rescue of Baby Yoda. In a new interview to promote the back half of the bounty-hunting series’ second season, Esposito defended his green co-star from accusations that the tiny Jedi committed “genocide.” In the now-controversial episode “The Passenger,” Baby Yoda hilariously scarfs down eggs from a tank being transported by the Frog Lady. (Super original naming, Lucasfilm.) However, the internet went to town on the ethical implications of the little guy’s snacking considering the Frog Lady is the last of her species, and well, Baby Yoda is seemingly eating her kids. While a Lucasfilm exec has clarified that the eggs were not fertilized, and therefore no different than eating chicken eggs, you know how social media can be.

Esposito, on the other hand, will hear none of the negativity. Here’s his response when asked if Baby Yoda is “terrible” for eating the eggs. Via Entertainment Weekly:

No, I don’t think so. Baby Yoda is a very pure spirit, and yet 50 years old, so he’s someone who’s very highly intelligent, but also has to survive. And we need to keep that baby happy. We’ve all fallen in love with The Child and The Child has some compassion and is funny and is absolutely the cutest thing you’ve ever seen.

Of course, this is coming from a guy whose character is hell-bent on harvesting Baby Yoda’s blood, but Esposito isn’t alone in coming to Baby Yoda’s defense. Daisy Ridley stood by her fellow Jedi in a recent interview with IGN. “I’m like, ‘Yoda, do your thing,'” Ridley said. “The creature [Frog Lady] got to be where she needed to be with the eggs. It’s all good. It was beautiful.”

