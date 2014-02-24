The Best GIFs From This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

02.24.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

On tonight’s The Walking Dead, we learn about the new characters from the end of last week, and catch up with the Grimes and Michonne.

The new group’s leader is Abraham, and he really likes killing walkers.

ABE-2

After trying some comedy, Michonne gets reminded of her child in the worst way.

freak-out

And it turns out the house Rick chose was already occupied. He first ends up winning a staring contest.

under-the-bed

Then gets someone in a sleeper.

rick-choke

We also meet Eugene, who while smart is not good with guns.

fiiiiiiiiiiiire

oh

Unfortunately, his amped up state messes up the car.

dick

In the end, or new gang goes back for Maggie.

walk-on

While the old one goes elsewhere.

salvation

