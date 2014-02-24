The Best GIFs From This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

On tonight’s The Walking Dead, we learn about the new characters from the end of last week, and catch up with the Grimes and Michonne.
The new group’s leader is Abraham, and he really likes killing walkers.
After trying some comedy, Michonne gets reminded of her child in the worst way.
And it turns out the house Rick chose was already occupied. He first ends up winning a staring contest.
Then gets someone in a sleeper.
We also meet Eugene, who while smart is not good with guns.
Unfortunately, his amped up state messes up the car.
In the end, or new gang goes back for Maggie.
While the old one goes elsewhere.
So Eugene is played by Bill Hicks?
Definitely seems like they are following the comics a lot more in the past few episodes.
But didn’t Abraham appear before they got to Hershel’s Farm?
I think I love this character Abraham (I do not follow the comics). He’s all badass and heroic, and then he gets put in his place twice (by Glenn physically and by Eugene mentally), but he manages to roll with it and still proceed.
The guy in the bathroom was just sitting in the bathroom. The seat was down and his pants were on but his boots were off.
You never pissed out your feet before? Typical fucking dick pisser, all arrogant and shit.
Maybe he was about to pull a Cyril Figgis.
Sheamus has really let himself go
I’m still waiting for Eugene to tell us how the dinosaurs managed to reproduce.
I call bullshit. I guy with a Mullet on the run from zombies over a year doesnt know how to use a firearm ?
And Abraham looks like a well mustachioed Duke Nuke’m