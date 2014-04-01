The Triumphant Return Of Phrasing On 'Archer' In GIFs

03.31.14
It’s been a long time coming, but this week’s Archer Vice finally officially brought back one of my favorite terms:

box

phrasing-2

phrasing

What else? Oh Fred Armisen and Lauren Cohan playing El presidente Calderón and his wife.

bang

towels

Most importantly, KRIEGER CLONES!!!

clones

clone-hands

But this was only part one, so…

lana-panch

Some more GIFs are on the next pages but be sure to come back here later for Maske’s full recap.

