The Triumphant Return Of Phrasing On 'Archer' In GIFs

It’s been a long time coming, but this week’s Archer Vice finally officially brought back one of my favorite terms:
What else? Oh Fred Armisen and Lauren Cohan playing El presidente Calderón and his wife.
Most importantly, KRIEGER CLONES!!!
But this was only part one, so…
Krieger Clones!!!
i know lauren cohan is british IRL but hearing her on this vs TWD is like 2 different people. can she please use her real accent for maggie from now on? maggie suddenly having a british accent would be one of the more believable things on the show.
Lauren Cohan is American born (NJ). She was raised in the UK, hence the accent.
Loved the Krieger Clones but the return of PHRASING made my night.
Especially since it was Cherlene. I love her.
“HEY, ARE THERE MORE TOWELS?!?!”
When I saw the Kreiger clones I was unreasonably happy. Then they brought phrasing back and I was downright giddy.
I think every TV show could use more more hot redheads.
Everything could use more hot redheads.
They’re evil, but it’s worth it.
Nothing but Molly Ringwolds as far as the eye can see.
Hot redheads Otto, not Molly Ringwald.
/sorry Molly, but I always had a thing for Ally.
I’m with you, @Horatio Cornblower. Ally was/still is so much cuter than Molly.
That never ending Archer juggling gif is AMAZING!! Well done.
Also: OUTLAW DIFFERENT COUNTRY!!
So happy phrasing is back.
I repeat my need for a cokehead Pam action figure. Reasons.
Krieger’s reaction when he sees the clones is one of the best things Krieger has ever done and holy shit that’s saying a lot.
Also, the reaction of the clones being some combination of squint…GASP…CRY…WHY GOD WHY is totally mesmerizing. I keep watching each one’s face individually over and over. They’re all so amazing.