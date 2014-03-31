All The GIFs From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale

03.30.14

And here we are, the season finale of The Walking Dead. Let’s see what happens.

So it turns out that Daryl’s gang catches up with the Grimes.

messed-up

It does not end well for the Claimers.

bite
kill-2

stab

So it’s on to Terminus.

sneak

It starts off OK, but hey, how’d that one guy get Hershel’s watch? Not cool.

watch

Of course the resistance is futile.

stop

And hey, look who they end up in train jail with. Aaaaand that’s your set up for next season.

meetup

screw

Yup. Feel free to let loose with your immediate thoughts as Dustin will be here later to recap it all fully.

The Walking Dead
