All The GIFs From ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale

And here we are, the season finale of The Walking Dead. Let’s see what happens.
So it turns out that Daryl’s gang catches up with the Grimes.
It does not end well for the Claimers.
So it’s on to Terminus.
It starts off OK, but hey, how’d that one guy get Hershel’s watch? Not cool.
Of course the resistance is futile.
And hey, look who they end up in train jail with. Aaaaand that’s your set up for next season.
Yup. Feel free to let loose with your immediate thoughts as Dustin will be here later to recap it all fully.
Pretty satisfying finale. I was definitely worried with all the flashbacks. They have the stash of weapons outside (unless those shooters outside the gate saw them bury them) and Carol and Tyrese still need to show up.
Guessing since CORAL didn’t snuff it, they’re gonna use this cliffhanger to pass enough time in the story to accommodate however much Chandler Riggs grows during hiatus. It’s a little hard to keep up with the timeline but, hasn’t it only been about 2 years since the zombies first appeared, and wasn’t he like 8 when it started? Kid looks around 16 now.
Dumb topic, I know. I can’t get that image of Rick taking a bite outta my head.
He said he was 15, early in the show. I believe he was 12 in the beginning.
I honestly hope he hits that growth spurt this summer. That’d be awesome if he was over 6 foot and they had to do a huge character and story revamp with him.
My guess is that maybe season 5 will take place about a year later.
@steve Pretty sure these guy’s aren’t just taking prisoners for the fun of it. If it picks up a year later then they’ll all have been cannibalized long before that…
@ David: We heard other people screaming for help in those other large containers during the big chase scene at the end. I think a year later would be perfect timing to pick up, I the sense that by eating the prisoners they’ve had there the longest last means they’re juicier and tender from lack of movement. Maybe it’ll take the people at Terminus a year to get through all the victims they have before they “catch up” to Rock and co. This would also help keep Beth alive.
That really escalated quickly. I mean Rick bit a guy.
(sorry, I had to.)
Thank you.
Was just about to post the same thing!
I was kind of disappointed. Don’t get me wrong, the fight scene was good. Overall I think they could have made the cliffhanger better at the end.
It kind of had the feeling of an episode that would be just before the season finale.
I agree. But it’s Walking Dead, so I was just happy that there was some good drama and tension for a change.
Don’t worry – Judith will save them.
Rick paused at the pile of bloody skeletons. I want a screen cap.
Are you talking about the ones that were on the tarp? So many & so nasty. For a minute I was worried Beth might be in there.
During the sequence of them running through the whole Terminus campus, they passed a gate. The way Rick paused, it was long enough for you to see the skeletons. Grody, but pretty much verifying what we all knew.
TWD has taught me to temper my finale expectations. As such, this finale worked REAL well for me. It’s the first time I think I’ve ever felt genuine, human concern for Carl.
Cannibals be eatin’.
Well he was about to lose his virginity in the worst possible way.
Weak line to end the season with.
Maybe you should be a writer for the show.
Give or take an f-bomb it was taken almost verbatim from the comics.
“You goin’ to die now!!” ::uppercuts someone::
Total weaksauce!
Train car door closes, Rick looks deadpan into camera, “…those guys are meanies!” – roll credits.
Walking Dead doesn’t get a pass to say fuck? Mad Men and Breaking Bad have said it a couple times during their runs.
Fuck was always silenced.
still, they were allowed to say it and have it censored
“Welcome to Earf!”
“They’re _______ with the wrong people.” would have been a queer way to end a season.
maybe in Canada, cousin. The FCC don’t fuck around.
Rick screams “Leeerooooyyyy Jenkins!!!!” then bust his way thru the entire complex
“Y’all done Goofed”
Awesome episode. Great pacing, excellent flash back to prison arc. All came together at the end. Looking forward to all the haters who will piss and moan, but continue to watch.
This entire season could have been done in 8 episodes and even then it would be a stretch. More filling, less filler please.
Last one looks like Ricks wearing an eyepatch :-)
(on page 1)
No joke, at the end when they were running from place to place, I expected the big surprise to be Beth, alive, hanging on a wall, with her legs missing. Her thigh stumps cauterized. Sobbing, she speaks:
“They said, keeping the carcass alive helps preserve the meat”.
Credits.
That would have been SO much better! I was thinking how brave it would be if Rick and co arrived to find that the terminus people had already eaten the entire other group.
@Steve – give this mans a writers spot. Def would’ve been an upgrade
That finale was what girls call sex with me… very anti-climatic.
They’re all a bunch of whores so what do they know!!!
I don’t believe Beth was taken by these guys. They’ve already got their trap in place. Why set up another one in a funeral home? Also I know it bothers some people, myself included, that Maggie hasn’t given a shit about Beth since the prison fell. I mean sure, I can understand maybe being worried about Glenn more. But I mean she hasn’t mentioned her ONCE. I keep forgetting they’re even related.
She’s been talking about her non-stop in the train car:
“I bet Beth isn’t stuck in a train waiting for cannibals to eat her. I swear, she always gets her way!”
I want a gif of that overhead shot with all the names painted on the floor in the “candle room”.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!?!?!
It means they’re in Carcosa now, the yellow king rules Terminus.
You ever wish a show would air a season finale, and then BAM, surprise, network was just screwing with you, THERE’S A WHOLE ‘NOTHER EPISODE NEXT WEEK. (psycheeeeeeee)
Man, that would just blow so many minds. Walking Dead/AMC seems like they could pull that off. Maybe for Season 5.
so proud little rick finally turned into a man this episode, mazel tov!
Where’s Tyreese?
Was hoping we’d see Carol/Tyreese/Judith in the end but hopefully they’re just being held somewhere else.
c’mon man, they’re the ones that are gonna spring em
I’m very excited/hopeful to see beastmode Tyrese and Rick ain’t care side by side dropping fools.
So they can show a guy biting a guy’s neck open but they can’t say the word fuck? Murica y’all. Anyway the stuff in the woods with Daryl’s gang was good – really tense but it was all downhill from there. Terminus was a nasty place (SURPRISE!!!!) and that was the weakest fucking ending to a finale I think I’ve ever seen! Now I’m just glad TWD is over so that Thrones can begin!!!!
I’m with you in about the season premier of GoT!! Just had a season 3 refresher. I had a damn stroke since last season so I had to freshen up. On the positive side it was all new to me except the “Red Wedding” that was so intense it stuck! Is there a place we can go to talk Tyrion, I mean Game of Thrones? ;0)
1.5 episodes of epic, and 14.5 episodes of walking and talking and some more talking punctuated by walking. like clockwork, for four years now we’ve been led with 20% action to 80% filler. it’s simply too bad they don’t give us the action we want more often than a quarter episode to start the season, a quarter episode for the mid season finale (whatever the fuck that is) and a full on episode of awesome to finish us off for another 6 months. ridiculous. at first i thought the walking dead were the survivors, now i think the walking dead are we the viewers.
Then why keep watching?
Good news for you – 24 is back this summer. Can’t say that show doesn’t go for 100% action.
I’m with you. Pretty sure I’m out on the show. I’ll just read recaps to see if it gets any better.
Dude… Do you like anything? I’m asking for science.
I really wanted to post BOOOOOOO and just leave it at that, but really, I’m not surprised anymore.
Why make decisions when you can drag things out for more years and more cash?
Pretty sure they just found the cannibals!
I’m looking forward to the one action packed episode next season where Rick and the group take over Terminus and the eight episodes where they debate on whether or not to kill the surviving cannibals.
I liked the whole thing.
– The foreshadowing with the rabbit and the trap.
– Rick’s Walker-like Neck rip and the disemboweling.
– Rick telling Daryl that he is his ‘brother.’ Like how black guys mean it. Which is more powerful I think.
– It was even nice seeing Herschel again.
Gotta admit, Rick’s throat bite elicited one of the loudest “HOLY SHIT”s I have ever uttered…
I wrote a comment on one of the recent episodes saying that I really hope Rick just says “fuck this” and drops the small town sherriff bullshit and goes all Under Armour “WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE”. Needless to say, I was not disappointed.
Considering how horrifyingly rape-y things were about to go for Carl, I’d hate to think of what would happen if the claimers caught up with Grimes.
I need clarification on your comment. I thought the claimers did catch up with Grimes.
I was joking on the poster writing the Grimes (singular) instead of the Grimeses (plural) as if he were referring to Grimes (the Canadian synthpop chick). Not funny. Sorry.
I dont see how they get out of this Terminus mess when only ppl that can save them or Ty & Carol
Are*
Did anyone catch the bone pile they ran past while they were being herded?
MacGruber would have been proud.
Thanks for the gifs, they were useful for my recap/rant about last night’s walking dead ep [dorisrantz.blogspot.com]
Before season 4′ s final episode I thought that Terminus was going to be a place of cannibalism and yes I thought Beth was roasting on the grill but after thinking over so many possibilities for season 5 I’m not that sure. Another question to ponder which I haven’t heard in any blogs anywhere is what about the essays in the nursing home with the old people? Maybe they were finally over come by zombies and had to leave the old people behind and picked up Beth on the way?! Or maybe they can come save the day at terminus for Rick and the gang because the Mexican group did say an eye for an eye after they resolved conflicts with Rick. Maybe that will go into play on helping Rick and the gang get out of their predicament! What do you think?!
You notice how there’s sounds of people yelling help as Rick and Darryl and them are running through Terminus? Is Beth in there cause if you notice when Darryl hears people screaming help he turns around and says, ” what the hell?,” but is forced to continue to run. It definitely helps to watch the episode more than once.
