If you haven’t watched the Gilmore Girls Netflix revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, then you probably don’t want creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s final four words spoiled for you. Alexis Bledel, who plays Rory Gilmore in the show, did her best not to spoil the big reveal for Gilmore Girls novice Jimmy Fallon on Monday night’s Tonight Show. What the two did discuss, however, concerned the actress’s apparent inabiliy to hold everyday objects like flower boquets and coffee mugs — a distressing observation the Internet made a month before the revival’s streaming premiere in November.

“A lot of fans were saying, after seeing some promotional photos,” Fallon explained while failing at trying not to laugh, “they don’t think you know how to hold things. That’s judging and let’s just hear it from Alexis because I think this is how someone holds flowers.”

On “this” Fallon offered Bledel and his audience a look at the Netflix poster for the “Spring” episode, in which she and Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore) are holding small boquests of flowers:

NETFLIX

“If you toss them or something. I don’t know. I think that’s fine,” Fallon quipped while Bledel defended herself. “That’s how somebody [holds flowers]!” Yet Bledel’s protests notwithstanding, Fallon couldn’t bring himself to defend the actress’s apparent method for holding a giant coffee cup in a larger banner poster for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: