Netflix

[This post contains spoilers for GLOW Season 2]

Netflix just abruptly canceled two of its biggest shows — The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — so it could use some good press. And lo, here it is: they’ve renewed the wildly successful GLOW for a third season.

On the heels of its 10 Emmy nominations — including one for supporting player Betty Gilpin — the show about working class female wrestlers in the mid-’80s will return for a third season of ridiculous but cost-effective costumes, fake-ish rivalries and reminders that wrestling may not be 100% real but it still takes a toll on its performers.

The show, headlined by Alison Brie, was inspired by the wrestling promotion known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (hence the acronym), launched in 1986 to show off the sport’s female wrasslers. A pilot TV show was filmed the previous year but went no further. GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told The Hollywood Reporter they always intended for their story to go off in its own direction, always from the truth.

“The more seasons we go on, the further we go from the original [GLOW], and that’s based on the fact that we created very different characters and now we follow our characters,” Mensch said.