The Ladies Of ‘GLOW’ Are, Unsurprisingly, Coming Back To Netflix For A Third Season

#GLOW #Alison Brie #Netflix
08.20.18 2 hours ago

Netflix

[This post contains spoilers for GLOW Season 2]

Netflix just abruptly canceled two of its biggest shows — The Break With Michelle Wolf and The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — so it could use some good press. And lo, here it is: they’ve renewed the wildly successful GLOW for a third season.

On the heels of its 10 Emmy nominations — including one for supporting player Betty Gilpin — the show about working class female wrestlers in the mid-’80s will return for a third season of ridiculous but cost-effective costumes, fake-ish rivalries and reminders that wrestling may not be 100% real but it still takes a toll on its performers.

The show, headlined by Alison Brie, was inspired by the wrestling promotion known as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (hence the acronym), launched in 1986 to show off the sport’s female wrasslers. A pilot TV show was filmed the previous year but went no further. GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told The Hollywood Reporter they always intended for their story to go off in its own direction, always from the truth.

“The more seasons we go on, the further we go from the original [GLOW], and that’s based on the fact that we created very different characters and now we follow our characters,” Mensch said.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GLOW#Alison Brie#Netflix
TAGSALISON BRIEBETTY GILPINGLOWNETFLIXPETER FALK

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP