The Golden Globe Awards are decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a shady organization that consists of 87 members, none of whom are Black. “With the power you have HFPA, you simultaneously hold a responsibility to ensure your constituency is fully reflective of the world in which we live. When you know better, you must do better. And having a multitude of Black presenters does not absolve you of your lack of diversity,” Golden Globe winner Sterling K. Brown wrote in response to a recent Los Angeles Times report. “This is your moment to do the right thing. It is my hope that you will. #timesupglobes.” The HFPA’s lack of diversity also came up during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Globes monologue.

Fey said the organization is made up of “90 international no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life.” Later, Poehler added, “This is something we probably should have told you earlier, everyone is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices. A lot of flashy garbage got nominated. But that happens, that’s like their thing.” After the Parks and Recreation star noted that “a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked,” including Da 5 Bloods and Judas and the Black Messiah for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Fey added, “Inclusivity is important and there are no Black members of the HFPA. I realize you didn’t get the memo, HFPA, because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s, but you gotta change that. So here’s to changing it.”

