The Golden Globes usually signify (in any given year) that awards season is in full swing, but everything has been thrown off schedule over the past year, so we’re all rolling with it. That includes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will do their duties from separate coasts (they’re seen hosting in 2013, obviously in the same room, above) in what’s sure to be a Globes like we’ve never seen. We won’t see a sit-down dinner, but we might see some champagne speeches. Will there be hazmat suits or a fire? No one can predict those occurrences, but the full list of nominees is stacked and range far and wide to represent what’s supposed to be the best that TV and movies have to offer. Naturally, we’re seeing plenty of representation from undoubtedly worthy projects like The Flight Attendant, Ted Lasso, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Ozark, and Promising Young Woman, but who really knows whether Emily In Paris could walk away with the gold? Let’s just say that it’s a strange year, and no one can argue that point.

Here’s how to stream the event if you’re not near a TV, and now, we bring you all of the Golden Globe awards below (with the winner listed first in bold).

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Soul

The Croods 2

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Jack Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

—–

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of Chicago Seven

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Maso