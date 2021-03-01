The Golden Globes usually signify (in any given year) that awards season is in full swing, but everything has been thrown off schedule over the past year, so we’re all rolling with it. That includes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who will do their duties from separate coasts (they’re seen hosting in 2013, obviously in the same room, above) in what’s sure to be a Globes like we’ve never seen. We won’t see a sit-down dinner, but we might see some champagne speeches. Will there be hazmat suits or a fire? No one can predict those occurrences, but the full list of nominees is stacked and range far and wide to represent what’s supposed to be the best that TV and movies have to offer. Naturally, we’re seeing plenty of representation from undoubtedly worthy projects like The Flight Attendant, Ted Lasso, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Ozark, and Promising Young Woman, but who really knows whether Emily In Paris could walk away with the gold? Let’s just say that it’s a strange year, and no one can argue that point.
Here’s how to stream the event if you’re not near a TV, and now, we bring you all of the Golden Globe awards below (with the winner listed first in bold).
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Soul
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
—–
Best Director, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, Trial of Chicago Seven
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Maso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor Joy, Emma
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, Personal History Of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya-Taylor Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDorman, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helana Zengel, News of the World
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
“Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messia
“Here My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“IO SI (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Cecil B. deMille Award
Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear