Gordon Ramsay’s Sex Advice

11.22.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

I’m a little late getting to this video, but it’s too good not to share. YouTube user 80gumdrops created this mash-up of Gordon Ramsay cooking shows to make it sound like he’s giving the most basic of sexual instructions. I probably think this is funnier than it really is, but I can’t help it. The confluence of chef’s talk and sex talk is just too perfect — it makes me laugh and want hump a Thanksgiving turkey.

[via Badtvblog]

