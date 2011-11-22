Gordon Ramsay’s Sex Advice

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I’m a little late getting to this video, but it’s too good not to share. YouTube user 80gumdrops created this mash-up of Gordon Ramsay cooking shows to make it sound like he’s giving the most basic of sexual instructions. I probably think this is funnier than it really is, but I can’t help it. The confluence of chef’s talk and sex talk is just too perfect — it makes me laugh and want hump a Thanksgiving turkey.

[via Badtvblog]