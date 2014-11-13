‘Gotham Begins’ Is The Prequel To A Prequel Gotham Deserves

I wonder what Bruce Wayne was like as a zygote?
Gotham isn’t a terrible show, but it definitely suffers from the classic Star Wars, “oh, that’s why the story didn’t start when everyone was a kid” issue. The show is stuck constantly reminding viewers that its cast of non-super characters will totally, someday turn into real superheroes and villains, just, you know, not now. Not on this show. But it could be worse – what if they turned the clock even further back and made a prequel to Gotham?
YouTube sketch troup The Warp Zone imagines what a prequel to Gotham might look like in Gotham Begins…
Get it?
Too bad the actual show Gotham is even more heavy-handed than this piece of satire.
Thankfully, the show is much better than Agents of Shield but I didn’t think a show could be more heavy-handed in referencing the larger universe than M:AoS. I was so very, very wrong. Think of how cool it would have been if they had a slow-burn like game of thrones where everything seems normal and then, a pinch of magic. Then some dragons. Then some Ice Zombies. Then some Giants. Then a ginger.
Lol ^^
1. Gotham is excellent right now.
2. Agents of Shield is even more excellent right now.
They are both steaming turds that should be airing on Saturday mornings for children rather than weeknights for adults.
Incorrect.
I think that while Gotham still needs to get its ducks in order and maybe cut 2 or 3 characters (that’s being generous) from regular rotation so to speak, I’ve been enjoying it a lot and it’s really promising in terms of where it can go. For instance this week they introduced what you have to assume is Black Mask’s dad. His plot was boring, they didn’t mention any son and it was kinda heavy-handed, but think about the foundation that sets. Maybe next season there will be this kid Roman who’s dad’s in prison but who left him with his own butler or fortune or whatever. He befriends Bruce and they become close friends. Then somewhere down the line you can set up how Black Mask is the antithesis of Batman. Batman lost his parents and became a hero. Black Mask killed his own parents and became evil. There’s a lot of potential for good storytelling there. It may be wishful thinking but Gotham has shown those glimpses before.
And I kind of think that’s why the episodes are so overloaded with characters. Not more than 1 or 2 of them are really all that interesting at the moment. Penguin can carry an episode, I can buy Gordon, otherwise everyone’s sort of there but has these glimmers of something better. I like Bruce and Alfred together, Selina is interesting when she talks, the mob war is fun, but it has a hard time coming together.
I wonder how they’ll be able to fix it but it doesn’t seem like it should be that hard. At least they won’t need a blockbuster Captain America movie to pull them out of the gutter maybe.
It does have potential. Arrow’s first season did get better. One major complaint I have is there is way WAY too many jim gordon meeting bruce wayne. Uproxx did a great article about that which is every I have been saying from that relationship.
I enjoy Gotham, Marvel AGENTS of Shield, not so sure about.