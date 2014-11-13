‘Gotham Begins’ Is The Prequel To A Prequel Gotham Deserves

I wonder what Bruce Wayne was like as a zygote?

Gotham isn’t a terrible show, but it definitely suffers from the classic Star Wars, “oh, that’s why the story didn’t start when everyone was a kid” issue. The show is stuck constantly reminding viewers that its cast of non-super characters will totally, someday turn into real superheroes and villains, just, you know, not now. Not on this show. But it could be worse – what if they turned the clock even further back and made a prequel to Gotham?

YouTube sketch troup The Warp Zone imagines what a prequel to Gotham might look like in Gotham Begins…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Get it?

Via The Hollywood Reporter