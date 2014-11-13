‘Gotham Begins’ Is The Prequel To A Prequel Gotham Deserves

#Gotham #DC Comics #Comics #Batman
11.13.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

I wonder what Bruce Wayne was like as a zygote?

Gotham isn’t a terrible show, but it definitely suffers from the classic Star Wars, “oh, that’s why the story didn’t start when everyone was a kid” issue. The show is stuck constantly reminding viewers that its cast of non-super characters will totally, someday turn into real superheroes and villains, just, you know, not now. Not on this show. But it could be worse – what if they turned the clock even further back and made a prequel to Gotham?

YouTube sketch troup The Warp Zone imagines what a prequel to Gotham might look like in Gotham Begins

Get it?

Via The Hollywood Reporter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gotham#DC Comics#Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanComicsDC COMICSgothamGotham BeginsPARODYTVWARP ZONE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP