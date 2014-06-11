Grumpy Cat Is Going To Star In A ‘Home Alone Meets Die Hard’ Christmas Movie

Grumpy Cat is one of those rare memes we don’t get bored with, whether she’s wearing Pharrell’s Hat to the MTV Movie Awards or making Australian news anchors lose their sh*t. This cuddly curmudgeon has inspired not one but two meme watches, an unusual feat of internet longevity considering she was introduced on Reddit almost two years ago, an eternity in internet years.

And now Grumpy Cat is finally getting her long-rumored movie. The adorable, permanently-grimacing little snowshoe cat will star in Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever for Lifetime, reports THR.

Tim Hill (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jeff Morris will pen the script, about a pet-store cat that is perpetually overlooked and the 12-year-old girl who can communicate with her. “It brings fun and irreverence that we haven’t had at Lifetime,” says VP of original movies Arturo Interian, noting that his teenage daughters are fans of Grumpy and gave him the initial idea for the project. “We’re so known for our heartfelt sentimentality that it will poke fun at those stereotypes.”

They haven’t cast the voice of Grumpy Cat yet, but somewhere Gilbert Gottfried is breathlessly watching a phone.

The cable network said the movie, which Interian describes as “a little Home Alone and a little Die Hard,” would also feature cameos from other famous Internet memes. [emphasis ours]

Oh, Lifetime. So stuck in the ’90s, they’re even using the “___ and Die Hard” elevator pitch.

Sidenote: Can one of the other memes be Pun Husky? Come on. Grumpy Cat needs a plucky sidekick. And Unimpressed Dog can tag along to agree with Grumpy.

Manager Ben Lashes — who also works with Keyboard Cat, Success Kid and other Internet memes — says Lifetime “is the perfect venue” for her. “When I go home for Christmas, there are movies that we always watch,” he adds. “It becomes a tradition. I like that aspect of Christmas movies.”

Let us translate that quote. “MONEY. Money money Christmas tradition money money residuals money!” *shoves dollar bills into mouth furiously*

Anyway, the jokes for this Christmas-themed Grumpy Cat movie really write themselves.