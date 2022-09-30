Looking to get in the mood for spooky season? You can gaze into the dead eyes of the creepy smiling folks behind home plate, or better yet, watch the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The eight-episode Netflix series, overseen by the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water director, is “an anthology of sinister stories told by some of today’s most revered horror creators,” including Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).
You can watch the creepy trailer above. Here’s the complete lineup:
THE AUTOPSY
Cast: F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts
Writer: David S. Goyer (based on a short story by Michael Shea)
Director: David Prior
DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE
Cast: Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova, DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos, Tenika Davis
Writer: Mika Watkins (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)
Director: Catherine Hardwicke
GRAVEYARD RATS
Cast: David Hewlett
Writer: Vincenzo Natali (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner)
Director: Vincenzo Natali
LOT 36
Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché
Writer: Regina Corrado (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)
Director: Guillermo Navarro
THE MURMURING
Cast: Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway
Writer: Jennifer Kent (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)
Director: Jennifer Kent
THE OUTSIDE
Cast: Kate Micucci, Martin Starr
Writer: Haley Z. Boston (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll)
Director: Ana Lily Amirpour
PICKMAN’S MODEL
Cast: Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Oriana Leman
Writer: Lee Patterson (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)
Director: Keith Thomas (Firestarter; The Vigil)
THE VIEWING
Cast: Peter Weller, Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Charlyne Yi, Steve Agee, Michael Therrialt, Saad Siddiqui
Writer: Panos Cosmatos
Director: Panos Cosmatos with Aaron Stewart-Ahn
Eric Andre, Sofia Boutella, and RoboCop? Sign me up.
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities premieres on October 25.