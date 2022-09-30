Looking to get in the mood for spooky season? You can gaze into the dead eyes of the creepy smiling folks behind home plate, or better yet, watch the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The eight-episode Netflix series, overseen by the Oscar-winning The Shape of Water director, is “an anthology of sinister stories told by some of today’s most revered horror creators,” including Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).

You can watch the creepy trailer above. Here’s the complete lineup:

THE AUTOPSY

Cast: F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Luke Roberts

Writer: David S. Goyer (based on a short story by Michael Shea)

Director: David Prior

DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE

Cast: Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova, DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos, Tenika Davis

Writer: Mika Watkins (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft)

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

GRAVEYARD RATS

Cast: David Hewlett

Writer: Vincenzo Natali (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner)

Director: Vincenzo Natali

LOT 36

Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Elpidia Carrillo, Demetrius Grosse, Sebastian Roché

Writer: Regina Corrado (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)

Director: Guillermo Navarro

THE MURMURING

Cast: Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway

Writer: Jennifer Kent (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro)

Director: Jennifer Kent

THE OUTSIDE

Cast: Kate Micucci, Martin Starr

Writer: Haley Z. Boston (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll)

Director: Ana Lily Amirpour