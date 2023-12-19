Guy Fieri is, as previously established, a fascinating dude (and a peak example of dudes rock). The spiky-haired celebrity chef has lived multiple lives in one — he’s been falsely accused of drunk driving, raised a ton of money for food workers during the pandemic, and, oh yeah, Kristen Stewart wanted him to officiate her wedding (unfortunately, bad planning got in the way). Fieri also recently signed a $100 million contract to remain the Mayor of Flavortown, but none of that money will go to his kids — unless they get their degrees.

Fieri told Fox News that his kids, Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17, as well as his nephew, Jules, 22 (who he’s raised since his sister’s death in 2011) won’t inherit his money without them heading to school. “I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me,” he explained. “My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral.’ And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been… that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”

The chef shared his process in encouraging the three boys to seek out higher education: “Shaq said it best. Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate.” While Ryder has expressed his frustration, Jules has taken his uncle’s guidance and is currently earning a law degree. “Jules is in the music industry down in LA. He’s in the law program at Loyola Marymount right now,” Fieri shared. “If you’re going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you need to have that law background. So he’s doing that.”

As for Hunter, he’s in “an MBA program at the University of Miami for his master’s degree in business,” according to People. I wish Fieri’s kids nothing but the best — but if they decide to drop out of school as an act of rebellion against their dad, and HBO wants to make a Succession-style show about them trying to become the new Mayor of Flavortown, that would be good, too.

