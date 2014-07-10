Guy Fieri Was Nominated For An Emmy

Getty Image

I usually don’t like to play the whole cross-category “So-and-so was nominated for an Emmy but Other-so-and-so wasn’t” outrage game because, for the most part, that’s why categories exist in the first place. Comparing the stacked fields for Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Drama to the ones for, like, Best Hat In A Miniseries Or Whatever is bound to leave you with weird, potentially upsetting results. (“OH, SO MCCONAUGHEY AND HARRELSON GET NOMINATED BUT DETECTIVE SOLVERSON’S FUZZY POLICE HAT GETS SNUBBED? THIS IS BULLSH*T.”)

And besides, it’s kind of hilarious to watch self-serious television critics have a heart attack over Dog With a Blog receiving more nominations than shows and actors/actresses they’ve been championing all year long, as though the Disney Channel show about the talking computer-savvy canine and the intense period piece about Russian spies during the Cold War are peers in any way whatsoever. That’s been fun.

But, with all that said, I would like to bring one thing to your attention that might make your head explode a little bit.

That’s right. Guy Fieri, Captain Flavortown himself, was nominated for an Emmy this year. And you know what? I HOPE HE WINS, if only to watch the Internet tear itself to pieces the next day. Burn it down. Burn it all down.

[laughs maniacally, sprays Donkey Sauce everywhere]