Guys. GUYS. Can We F*cking Talk About ‘Suits’?

04.11.14 4 years ago 19 Comments

NOTE: The following post contains spoilers about the Suits season finale.

What is going on?

WHAT

IS

GOING

ON?

Mike’s leaving? He’s just gonna leave? After going to all the trouble of having Lola Jensen hack him into the bar? MIKE CAN’T LEAVE. HARVEY NEEDS HIM. AND HE LOVES THE LAW TOO MUCH TO BECOME A BANKER. WHY DIDN’T JESSICA STEP IN TO STOP HIM? I DON’T CARE WHAT RACHEL SAYS, SHE CAN’T LET THIS HAPPEN.

And what does Harvey think he’s doing, telling Scotty? YOU CAN’T TRUST HER, HARVEY! SHE’LL USE IT AGAINST YOU! YOU DON’T SEE IT NOW BECAUSE YOU’RE IN LOVE, BUT SHE WILL. AND IT WASN’T YOUR SECRET TO SHARE, ANYWAY. IT WAS MIKE’S! WHY DID YOU TELL HER?

WHY DID YOU TELL HER?

There was no reason to! Mike left. He was out. All the lying and secrecy she was angry at you about ended the second he walked out of Pearson Specter! WHY DIDN’T YOU LISTEN TO DONNA? YOU ALWAYS LISTEN TO DONNA? DO YOU HEAR ME? YOU ALWAYS LISTEN TO DONNA. YOU KNOW BETTER. NOW EVERYTHING IS RUINED. YOU PUSHED MIKE OUT THE DOOR WITH THE SPEECH IN THE INTERROGATION ROOM, AND YOU TOLD SCOTTY, AND NOW IT’S ALL RUINED.

This has been “Can We F*cking Talk About Suits?”

Around The Web

TAGSSUITSUSA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP