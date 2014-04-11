Guys. GUYS. Can We F*cking Talk About ‘Suits’?

NOTE: The following post contains spoilers about the Suits season finale.

What is going on?

WHAT

IS

GOING

ON?

Mike’s leaving? He’s just gonna leave? After going to all the trouble of having Lola Jensen hack him into the bar? MIKE CAN’T LEAVE. HARVEY NEEDS HIM. AND HE LOVES THE LAW TOO MUCH TO BECOME A BANKER. WHY DIDN’T JESSICA STEP IN TO STOP HIM? I DON’T CARE WHAT RACHEL SAYS, SHE CAN’T LET THIS HAPPEN.

And what does Harvey think he’s doing, telling Scotty? YOU CAN’T TRUST HER, HARVEY! SHE’LL USE IT AGAINST YOU! YOU DON’T SEE IT NOW BECAUSE YOU’RE IN LOVE, BUT SHE WILL. AND IT WASN’T YOUR SECRET TO SHARE, ANYWAY. IT WAS MIKE’S! WHY DID YOU TELL HER?

There was no reason to! Mike left. He was out. All the lying and secrecy she was angry at you about ended the second he walked out of Pearson Specter! WHY DIDN’T YOU LISTEN TO DONNA? YOU ALWAYS LISTEN TO DONNA? DO YOU HEAR ME? YOU ALWAYS LISTEN TO DONNA. YOU KNOW BETTER. NOW EVERYTHING IS RUINED. YOU PUSHED MIKE OUT THE DOOR WITH THE SPEECH IN THE INTERROGATION ROOM, AND YOU TOLD SCOTTY, AND NOW IT’S ALL RUINED.

This has been “Can We F*cking Talk About Suits?”