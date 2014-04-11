Guys. GUYS. Can We F*cking Talk About ‘Suits’?

NOTE: The following post contains spoilers about the Suits season finale.
What is going on?
WHAT
IS
GOING
ON?
Mike’s leaving? He’s just gonna leave? After going to all the trouble of having Lola Jensen hack him into the bar? MIKE CAN’T LEAVE. HARVEY NEEDS HIM. AND HE LOVES THE LAW TOO MUCH TO BECOME A BANKER. WHY DIDN’T JESSICA STEP IN TO STOP HIM? I DON’T CARE WHAT RACHEL SAYS, SHE CAN’T LET THIS HAPPEN.
And what does Harvey think he’s doing, telling Scotty? YOU CAN’T TRUST HER, HARVEY! SHE’LL USE IT AGAINST YOU! YOU DON’T SEE IT NOW BECAUSE YOU’RE IN LOVE, BUT SHE WILL. AND IT WASN’T YOUR SECRET TO SHARE, ANYWAY. IT WAS MIKE’S! WHY DID YOU TELL HER?
WHY DID YOU TELL HER?
There was no reason to! Mike left. He was out. All the lying and secrecy she was angry at you about ended the second he walked out of Pearson Specter! WHY DIDN’T YOU LISTEN TO DONNA? YOU ALWAYS LISTEN TO DONNA? DO YOU HEAR ME? YOU ALWAYS LISTEN TO DONNA. YOU KNOW BETTER. NOW EVERYTHING IS RUINED. YOU PUSHED MIKE OUT THE DOOR WITH THE SPEECH IN THE INTERROGATION ROOM, AND YOU TOLD SCOTTY, AND NOW IT’S ALL RUINED.
This has been “Can We F*cking Talk About Suits?”
Every actress on this show is drop dead gorgeous.
I actually liked the decision of mike leaving pearson specter. I felt like the back half of season 3 was a little stagnant and its gonna be nice to have a little change of pace
How am I signed in as Dagotron? I’m Alvis Got Banned.
We’re updating and changing lots of stuff behind-the-scenes today. Things are screwy everywhere. Hopefully it’ll all be sorted out soon.
Clearly you are not.
Also, if you see any posts from “JTRO” that contain a bit too much information about the contents of Christina Hendrick’s bathroom drawers there is a 50% chance someone else posted it under my name.
Alright, this is Dagotron. What in the fuck is going on?
I’m still processing that scene in the kitchen with Rachel wearing those jeans. I’ll need a moment.
This is such an underrated show.
Is it worth picking back up? Just like every other USA show, I stopped watching around the end of season two.
Yeah It is.
not a good show
Insightful and well-punctuated. A real comment of value.
KO Derf
I’ve enjoyed Suits, but this season has been kind of a bummer. I’ve started rooting against all the main characters. Even Louis has been something of a letdown; his character has become too much of a caricature. His heart attack and wrapup of the corporate structure change seemed like a nice return to form, though, maybe he’ll be back on the right track next year.
and his assistant is megz gorg.
I fucking love that someone is talking about Suits. I mean I stopped keeping up with it, but I”m glad someone is talking about it.
@Danger, The Harvey stuff didn’t make as much sense as it could. But Mike had to go as soon as the job offer popped up. Otherwise it wouldn’t make sense for him to pass up a legitimate job and then we still wonder about him getting caught. I’m almost to the point where Mike has played out the relationship with Harvey and it’d be nice to get Harvey a new protege and the stories work more with Harvey, Jessica, Louis.
The first half of season 3 I was afraid Suits was going down the path of being just “another fun USA network show” instead of being something really great. The 2nd half of the season restored my faith in the show