Gwyneth Paltrow used to be famous as an actress. She even won an Academy Award for her acting! She doesn’t really do that anymore. She’s an entrepreneur now, of a successful if controversial company whose wares include vagina candles that almost start fires. She also makes headlines for things like being unsuccessfully sued over a skiing mishap. In other words, her just announced forthcoming episode of Hot Ones must be a real one.

This week on #HotOnes, we got @gwynethpaltrow vs. The Wings of Death. 💀 Tune in Thursday @ 11AM ET. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qLnPB1Ef8p — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 18, 2024

Paltrow will appear on the March 21st episode of the internet/TV’s favorite show in which celebrities lose their freaking minds while eating increasingly spicy wings (or cauliflower versions for the non-carnivores). Will they talk about the trial? Host Sean Evans has a supernatural ability to get guests to open up without seeming aggressive or exploitive, so almost certainly.

Perhaps Evans can also get Paltrow to talk about the movie career she’s basically abandoned (for the time being, anyway). Technically her most recent film was the 2022 Harvey Weinstein takedown docudrama She Said, but she only played herself, and over the phone. Paltrow’s last physical appearance was in Avengers: Endgame. The last time she played someone who wasn’t herself or Pepper Potts was in Mortedecai. She was once an A-list star! Given that she’s joked about using her Oscar as a doorstop, she probably doesn’t miss it. After all, running a business sounds lot less stressful than being a movie star.

Paltrow’s Hot Ones episode drops at 11am on Thursday, March 21.