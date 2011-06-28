Hardcore Burritos, Y’all (Links)

‘Arrested Westeros.’ I feel like the only person on the planet who doesn’t totally love the new Tumblr that combines “Game of Thrones” screencaps with “Arrested Development” quotes. But YOU should enjoy it. [Uproxx]
Global Smurfs Day is a thing. These people need to get some mothersmurfing lives. [FilmDrunk]
CHINCHILLA MIME! This is the first mime I’ve ever liked. [bunnyfood]
Stupid Dustin Ackley. The results of my foray into fantasy baseball. I can’t believe 117th place didn’t pay out. What a rip-off. [With Leather]
Michael Bay is a visionary artist. This fan trailer of the new Transformers movie suggests that Bay works with explosions the same way Van Gogh used oils. [Gamma Squad]
More below, including an awesome Peter Dinklage “For Your Consideration” ad, more TV news, and a kitty watching Sean Penn.
Peter Dinklage for Best Supporting Actor. Yep, pretty much. [yfrog via @MsChicGeek]
Tom Sizemore joins ‘Hawaii Five-0.’ Future headline: “Tom Sizemore Assaults Grace Park.” [Inside TV]
:( Julie Benz engaged. I totally thought I could win her over by saying nice things about her on my blog. Alas. [Us]
READ THIS. An excellent, in-depth article by Andrew Romano about the coming season of “Breaking Bad.” The Season 4 premiere promises a twist that “will have fans swooning for weeks.” [Newsweek]
Chuck Lorre to kill Charlie Sheen…‘s character in “Two and a Half Men.” [ScreenJunkies]
Fashion Kitty watching Sean Penn. Via Luna the Fashion Kitty, natch. Banner image via steelreserve40oz.
WARMING GLOW ON TWITTER | WARMING GLOW ON FACEBOOK | MATT UFFORD ON TWITTER | ROBOSHARK | BATHORSE
Those guys at Smurf day blue themselves.
Julie Benz was married to the cryptkeeper for 9 years. I think we all still have a chance!
As much as I want John Noble to get that Emmy, Peter Dinklage winning would be equally awesome.
I maintain that Wire/Game of Thrones mashups–All in the Game of Thrones–work better. All the king/crown/game references. Nobody listens to me :& (me eating pretzel as comfort food).
Damn you UU!! I was waiting to make that joke the entire time I was powering through these underwhelming links.
I’ve made a huge mistake.
Stupid Dustin Ackley.
Dustin Ackley is baseball’s answer to Lazlo Panaflex.
Those tats either belong to Guy Fieti, Paula Deen or Brett Ratner.