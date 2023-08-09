Even though Stephen King is the go-to name when you think of bringing spooky stories to the big screen, Harlan Coben has been quietly but consistently churning out chilling tales for over 30 years, and those have just recently been getting their own theatrical adaptations. The author has a few Netflix titles in the works, but his latest adaptation is Shelter, is heading to Amazon Prime later this month. Take that, Pennywise!
Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, Shelter is a mystery/drama series centered around a group of teens who begin to uncover some hidden secrets that have plagued their town. The book series consists of three other novels that follow the main protagonist, Mickey.
Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series.
Plot
Shelter follows teen Mickey Bolitar and his group of misfit friends as they try to solve a series of disappearances in their small town. Sound familiar? Mickey’s life gets even more complicated when his new crush disappears without a trace. The gang then encounters a mysterious old woman who claims that Mickey’s dead father is actually alive, and suddenly the whole town begins to unravel.
Cast
The series stars Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar, Constance Zimmer as Shira, Adrian Greensmith as Arthur “Spoon” Spindell, Abby Corrigan as Ema, Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady (that’s what they call the scary old woman, of course), Sage Linder as Rachel, and Brian Altemus as Troy. Coben himself executive produces.
Release Date
The series will debut on Prime on August 18th, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on September 22nd.