Even though Stephen King is the go-to name when you think of bringing spooky stories to the big screen, Harlan Coben has been quietly but consistently churning out chilling tales for over 30 years, and those have just recently been getting their own theatrical adaptations. The author has a few Netflix titles in the works, but his latest adaptation is Shelter, is heading to Amazon Prime later this month. Take that, Pennywise!

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name, Shelter is a mystery/drama series centered around a group of teens who begin to uncover some hidden secrets that have plagued their town. The book series consists of three other novels that follow the main protagonist, Mickey.

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming series.