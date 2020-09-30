After a shaky couple of weeks where fans were concerned about the fate of the show, Harley Quinn was officially renewed for a third season in the middle of September. On top of that, the hit animated series will also be making the permanent jump to HBO Max, where it reaches a much larger audience than its previous home on DC Universe.

Following the renewal order, Harley Quinn creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker sat down for a lengthy interview with Deadline, for which they talked all things Harley and their plans for season three. One of the more interesting items was when Halpern opened up about their approach to tackling a more “adult” take on Harley and how they were inspired by a classic TV sitcom:

Our first take on it, which is what we ended up doing, was like, “Look, we want to do Mary Tyler Moore, but if she was a psychopath.” Pat and I love sitcoms; we love the history of sitcoms We’ve worked in sitcoms, and to be able to take that kind of template and put it within the craziness of a show like this, we felt like we could tell some very funny, interesting stories that hadn’t been done.

Halpern and Schumacker also revealed that season three will focus on Harley and Poison Ivy’s budding relationship, with an emphasis on Ivy’s point of view to keep things fresh. “It’d be interesting to flip that, and dig deeper into Ivy and her life, and tell some stories through her point of view,” Halpern said. “So, we’re excited to be able to do that because it feels completely new—somewhere to go that we haven’t gone, that isn’t going to make the audience feel like, ‘We saw two seasons of that. What the f**k is this?'”

There was, however, some bad news. Fans are in for a wait for season three, which “optimistically” will arrive in late 2021. But on a bright note, Halpern and Schumacker don’t foresee any obstacles to production due to the pandemic. Thank you, sealed recording booths.

