Over the weekend, World of Reel claimed that season three of Euphoria had been “totally scrapped” due to the cast being so busy with other projects. “They had plans to shoot it this summer, but that fell through and on Friday they told the cast that they could free up their schedules for other projects,” the report read. HBO has since released a statement about what’s actually going on with the Sam Levinson-created series.

“HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season,” the network said in a statement to Deadline. “In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

According to sources, there had been no firm production start date for season three but filming was expected to begin within the next couple of months… The network said last fall that the plan is for season three of Euphoria to premiere in 2025. That remains the goal.

If Euphoria season three does come together, it will be a minor miracle of scheduling. The cast is very busy: Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer are genuine movie stars; Colman Domingo was nominated for an Oscar; Storm Reid won an Emmy; and Sydney Sweeney is making everyone lose their minds. A 2025 release date sounds ambitious.

