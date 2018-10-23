Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Daily Show correspondent turned Netflix star Hasan Minhaj’s new show, Patriot Act, drops its first episode on Sunday. In other words, the comedian is quite busy at the moment, but that didn’t stop him and his friends from the sketch group Goatface, which became popular on YouTube back in 2011, from filming their own special for Comedy Central. Goatface: A Comedy Special premieres Tuesday, November 27th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the cable network, and its first trailer dropped today.

Along with Minhaj, the sketch group features Asif Ali (New Girl, Silicon Valley, Arrested Development), Aristotle Athiras (a prominent comedy special director) and Fahim Anwar (Superior Donuts, The Carmichael Show). All four performed in, produced and wrote for the new special, and Athiras also directed it. Billed as a “one-hour hybrid special” by Comedy Central, Goatface features everything from individual and ensemble stand-up routines, to sketches and musical performances by the group.

Sneaker hype, ’90s R&B tunes and various other pop culture-inspired gimmicks are strewn throughout the special. Yet one of its most pressing themes concerns the group members’ personal stories and struggles with Islamophobia and the immigrant experience in America, which many of their parents have endured. Fans of Minhaj’s hugely popular Netflix special Homecoming King will undoubtedly enjoy Goatface: A Comedy Special, but so too will younger audiences eager for diverse content that better reflects their own experiences. Either way, make sure to check it out when it airs on November 27th.