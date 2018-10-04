Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A few months ago, Netflix announced an “unprecedented” initial order for Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj to the tune of 32 episodes. The Daily Show veteran is also executive producing the series, which has also made him the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy show. The show’s first trailer has now arrived, and let’s just say that these featured faux-surveillance agents consider the premise to be “not funny.” Nonetheless, they’re monitoring him like crazy, and it’s a clever approach to promoting subject matter that will be wide-ranging and, at the same time, not easy to transmit in a traditionally trailer-y manner.

Above, one of the unimpressed (but still slightly worried) agents describes the series (and this is straight from the show’s synopsis) as “explor[ing] the modern geopolitical and cultural landscape through a comedic lens.” And that’s the gist of the show, which is expected to showcase Minhaj’s unique comedic voice while digging into the fragmented U.S. political landscape. Of course, one of the likely reasons that Netflix is betting big on Minhaj is that this isn’t his first rodeo with the streaming service. Last year, the Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King special garnered solid reviews, and he also recently did face time for Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj premieres on October 28 on Netflix.