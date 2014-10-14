HBO Made Necessary Video Tributes To Two Dead ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Characters

If you haven’t watched Sunday’s excellent episode of Boardwalk Empire yet, do so now. Then come back here, though not before pouring one out, or maybe drowning a Prohibition agent, for the two characters who were gunned down: Chalky (Michael K. Williams) and Van Alden (Michael Shannon).
I’ll have a longer piece later in the week detailing how, despite a rocky start, Boardwalk is putting together a doozy of a final season, so all I’ll say for now is: it’s a shame that just when the writers finally figured out Shannon is really funny (yet still frightening), they killed Van Alden. I still think about “why must it always be pandemonium?!” at least once a week. R.I.P. you fork-faced undertaker.
All of my favorite characters have been killed off. My interest in the final two episodes has been lessened due to this.
Same. I still like Mickey and Eli, and that’s about it.
However, I still am really interested to see Nucky get killed by that kid that’s totally Jimmy’s son.
Chalky ain’t dead! The big guy that “works for”” Narcisse is Lou Gossett’s character’s nephew. Remberber when Lou Gossett’s character got killed, they started working for Chalky. Go back and watch the episode when Chalky and his woman were on the run. Chalky is a fox. He hates Narcisse’s guts. No way he’ d let him off the hook. Narcisse is responsible for Chalky’s daughter’s death. No way he would let that slide. Wait until the final episode!
@KC 60 You may want to watch that final episode yourself, homeboy.
Van Alden has been badly under utilized for years now. At least Chalky got a good run until this season.
God Damn HBO. I guess Michael K Williams joins the next season of Game of Thrones and becomes a fan favorite only to get killed with just a few episodes left in the series.
Both Michael Shannon and Michael K. Williams are criminally underrated. Pun intended.
Never forget:
Perhaps it’s time for an “In Memoriam: Owen Sleater”, no?
[youtu.be]
Chalky is too street savvy to fall for Narcisse’s game. Those were Chalky’s men and Narcisse is the one who got whacked or will get whacked. Those are the guys from Lou Gossett’s house where Chalky stayed when he was on the run. Mark my words, you’ll see Chalky again in the finale and it will blow your mind!