HBO Made Necessary Video Tributes To Two Dead ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Characters

#Boardwalk Empire
10.14.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

If you haven’t watched Sunday’s excellent episode of Boardwalk Empire yet, do so now. Then come back here, though not before pouring one out, or maybe drowning a Prohibition agent, for the two characters who were gunned down: Chalky (Michael K. Williams) and Van Alden (Michael Shannon).

I’ll have a longer piece later in the week detailing how, despite a rocky start, Boardwalk is putting together a doozy of a final season, so all I’ll say for now is: it’s a shame that just when the writers finally figured out Shannon is really funny (yet still frightening), they killed Van Alden. I still think about “why must it always be pandemonium?!” at least once a week. R.I.P. you fork-faced undertaker.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire
TAGSBOARDWALK EMPIREMICHAEL K. WILLIAMSMICHAEL SHANNON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP