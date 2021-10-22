Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In November

HBO and HBO Max continue to drop the choicest binge-watching content and their line-ups of November releases do not disappoint.
Will Smith stars in the biopic King Richard, which will most definitely be in the awards conversation next year while Mindy Kaling brings us a new millennial comedy with a bit of edge. More How To With John Wilson drops, and there are a ton of blockbuster movies and fan-favorite series arriving on the streaming platforms this month too.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this November.
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max Original Series Premiere streaming 11/18)
Mindy Kaling is the comedic mind behind this new HBO Max series that follows four college students as they begin their tenures at New England’s prestigious Essex college. Each of the women is navigating love and relationships while balancing their coursework future career prospects. It feels a hell of a lot like a younger, punchier, more relatable Sex and the City, but set in dorm rooms instead of Upper East Side neighborhoods. That’s definitely not a bad thing.
King Richard, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 11/19)
Will Smith submits his name for early Oscars contention with this heartfelt biopic that looks at the man who raised not one but two sports icons. Smith plays Richard Williams, father to Serena and Venus. This film follows the family’s early years as Richard drilled the girls on the courts of Compton before ushering them onto bigger stages, like Wimbledon.
How to With John Wilson: Season 2 (HBO series streaming 11/26)
Another season of this low-stakes, feel-good docuseries drops this month as John Wilson continues to “How To” his way through life. The show’s first installment covered topics like “How To Make Small Talk” and “How To Cover Your Furniture.” While we don’t know what Wilson will be exploring in season two, we do know it’ll be six more episodes of good-natured comedy that will probably teach us a thing or two.
Avail. 11/1
The 90 Day Plan, 2020
A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011
Practical Magic, 1998
The Parent ‘Hood
Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
Something New, 2006 (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)
Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
The Purge, 1988 (HBO)
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)
Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
Witness, 2012 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)
Avail. 11/2
Single Mother By Choice, 2021
Son of Monarchs, 2020
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Avail.11/3
This is Not a War Story, 2021
Avail. 11/4
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
Avail. 11/5
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)
Avail. 11/6
Land, 2021 (HBO)
The Story of Late Night, 2021
Avail. 11/8
Dawson’s Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Avail. 11/9
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 11/11
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street, 2021 Library
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 11/12
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
Avail. 11/13
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Darwin’s Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
Avail. 11/14
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
Avail. 11/15
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Avail. 11/18
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 11/19
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
Avail/ 11/20
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 11/23
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Avail. 11/25
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
Avail. 11/26
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
Avail. 11/28
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
Avail. 11/29
We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
November TBA
8-Bit Christmas, 2021
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, Documentary
Black and Missing, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Gossip Girl, Season 1 Part B Premiere
Life of Crime 1984-2020, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Music Box: Jagged
Music Box: DMX: Don’t Try to Understand
Sesame Street, Season 52 Premiere
Leaving 11/7
The Price Of Everything, 2018 (HBO)
Leaving 11/14
Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964
For A Few Dollars More, 1965
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly, 1966
Leaving 11/15
In The Line Of Fire, 1993
Leaving 11/21
Dune, 2021
Leaving 11/25
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Leaving 11/30
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
The Adventures Of Panda Warrior, 2012
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
An American In Paris, 1951
Annabelle: Creation, 2017 (HBO)
Bad Boys, 2003
Bad Boys II, 1995
Bajo El Mismo Techo (Under The Same Roof), 2019 (HBO)
Barbarosa, 1982 (HBO)
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2016
Bridget Jones’s Baby, 2001
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
The Curse Of Frankenstein, 1957
Deliverance, 1972
Desperado, 1995
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days, 2012 (HBO)
Dracula Has Risen From The Grave, 1969
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Dune, 1984 (HBO)
The Eagle Has Landed, 1977 (HBO)
Easy Rider, 1969
El Asesino De Los Caprichos (The Goya Murders), 2019 (HBO)
The Enforcer, 1976
Esta Es Tu Cuba (This Is Your Cuba), 2019 (HBO)
The Evil That Men Do, 1984 (HBO)
Ghost Rider, 2007
Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance, 2011
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
Hero, 2009 (HBO)
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug, 2013
Hormigas (The Awakening Of The Ants), 2019 (HBO)
Horror Of Dracula, 1958
The Human Stain, 2003 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
The Immigrant, 2014 (HBO)
Infamous, 2006
The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)
Lassiter, 1984 (HBO)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010
Mean Streets, 1973
Michael, 1996 (HBO)
Million Dollar Baby, 2004
Missing In Action 2 – The Beginning, 1985 (HBO)
Missing In Action, 1984 (HBO)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins, 2011 (HBO)
The Mummy (1959), 1959
A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988
Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
The Phantom Of The Opera, 2004
Practical Magic, 1998
Proof, 2005 (HBO)
Pure Country, 1992
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
Riding In Cars With Boys, 2001
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
Robots, 2005 (HBO)
Rosewater, 2014 (HBO)
Rosewood, 1997
Secondhand Lions, 2003
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows, 2011
A Shock To The System, 1990 (HBO)
Sneakers, 1992 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spies In Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
Splendor In The Grass, 1961
Steel, 1997
Sweet November, 2001
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Walking And Talking, 1996 (HBO)
War Horse, 2011 (HBO)
White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut), 2004
Woodstock: The Director’s Cut, 1994
Words And Pictures, 2014 (HBO)
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012 (HBO)
Wyatt Earp, 1994