Spring is here and with the (relative) thaw comes a new batch of content on HBO Now. Whether it’s a theatrical release that you’ve been looking forward to or HBO originals, you have plenty of new options and old favorites to pick from. Al Pacino stars in Paterno, a new movie that deals with the fallout of the horrific sex scandal that rocked Penn State, and Andre The Giant delves into the life of a wrestling legend. While Here And Now is ending its first season in April, the hit series Westworld returns for its second season. Plus, comedian Wyatt Cenac is getting in on the late night game with Problem Areas. Plus, if you missed the crowd pleasing War For The Planet Of The Apes or The Hitman’s Bodyguard, you’ll be able to catch up during your next movie night at home.

Westworld

Few shows manage to fill the void left during the Game Of Thrones offseason, but Westworld managed to quench viewers’ thirst for a violent yet cerebral epic drama. The hosts, led by Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores reset the status quo at the end of season one, so it’s anyone’s guess where this series will go in season two, but it’s sure to be a wild ride. To Shogun World and beyond.

Wyatt Cenac: Problem Areas

Late night tends to be pretty homogenous in its style and hosts, so the creativity and perspective that Wyatt Cenac will bring to the game. By blending humor with actual insight into real-world issues, Cenac will bring his unique voice to the news. This will be a must-see for fans of Last Week Tonight and The Daily Show, who prefer their comedy with some actual bite.

War For The Planet Of The Apes

No one would have guessed that the second reboot of The Planet Of The Apes would become one of the better blockbuster franchises of recent memory, but the saga of Caesar the ape managed to combine action and pathos into a compelling formula. If you missed this one in theaters, you will definitely want to add it to your To Be Watched list.