The 25 Best Shows On HBO Now And Go, Ranked

#What To Watch #Silicon Valley #HBO #The Wire #The Sopranos #Game of Thrones
03.14.18 5 hours ago 21 Comments
best shows on hbo now and go - silicon valley

hbo

Last Updated: March 14th

There are a number of great television series on HBO, both past and present. If you’re trying to figure out what to watch next on HBO Now or HBO Go, here’s a great place to start with a look at 19 of the best shows to on HBO of all time, ranked.

Related: The 25 Best Shows On Amazon Prime, Ranked

best hbo shows - togetherness

HBO

25. Togetherness (2 Seasons)

Mark Duplass and Melanie Lynskey star as Brett and Michelle Pierson, who have two children and live in a lovely, modest home in the L.A. area. Their staid lives, however, are upended when Brett’s lifelong best friend and struggling actor, Alex (Steve Zissis) moves in at the same time that Michelle’s sister, Tina (Amanda Peet)– fed up with living in Houston — also decides crash in their house after getting dumped by her L.A. hookup. There’s nothing exceptional about the premise, but as is true of most of the Duplass Brothers work, it’s driven by a mumblecore engine that takes unusual situations and allows the characters to breathe and develop organically from those situations. It’s a show less about storylines and more about evoking a particular feeling. It’s warm and comfortable and, in a way, exhilarating, like making a new friend with whom you have so much in common. It’s not a show that will necessarily challenge the way a viewer sees the world, but it may help viewers understand themselves better.

Add To Watchlist

For more of the best streaming picks on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, subscribe to our What To Watch newsletter.

best hbo series - eastbound and down

HBO

24. Eastbound and Down (4 Seasons)

Danny McBride plays Kenny Powers, a brash, profane washed-up major league relief pitcher who returns his North Carolina hometown and ends up living with his brother and teaching P.E. at the local middle school. The show, like Kenny Powers, is loud, obnoxious, and grating, and yet still capable of delivering some of the funniest lines on television. It’s completely absurd, but it works because of how far Danny McBride is willing to take it. The show only seems to have one joke, but Eastbound and Down manages to find new ways to poke and prod that joke into life. In fact, the series gets better as it progresses through its fourth season, especially after it figures out how to combine emotional heft with the crude, bombastic humor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Watch#Silicon Valley#HBO#The Wire#The Sopranos#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOsilicon valleyThe SopranosThe Wirewhat to watch

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 7 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP