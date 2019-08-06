HBO‘s still churning out post-Game of Thrones content like no one’s business with the Chernobyl miniseries drawing massive ratings and Euphoria already being renewed for a second season. HBO Go and HBO Now make streaming incredibly easy for HBO subscribers, but with other streaming services including Disney+ and DC Universe on the way (plus Apple’s effort) and existing competitors including Netflix and Hulu, HBO wants to do everything it can to up its game. Now the premium cable network has launched a new tool to attract more streamers and possibly entice them to become subscribers as well.
Dubbed the “Recommended By Humans” tool, HBO will allow people to stream over 50 free HBO episodes, movies, and documentaries. The tool is based upon exactly what it sounds like — endorsements and ratings from existing HBO fans that will help non-subscribers find “your next favorite HBO show” from “real people.” This sounds like a counterpunch to the powerful Netflix algorithm, yes? So, real folks and their authentic emotional connections can use the #humanreco hashtag on social media and visit the humanreco.com website to view other real people’s recommendations and go to town.
Here are all the HBO titles that will be up for the taking in some shape or form:
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Animals.
Ballers
Big Little Lies
Bored to Death
Carnivale
Chernobyl
Crashing
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Deadwood
Divorce
Eastbound & Down
Enlightened
Euphoria
Flight of the Conchords
Game of Thrones
Gentleman Jack
Girls
Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Los Espookys
Mommy Dead and Dearest
My Brilliant Friend
Random Acts of Flyness
Sally4Ever
Sex and the City
Sharp Objects
Silicon Valley
Six Feet Under
Succession
The Comeback
The Deuce
The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst
The Larry Sanders Show
The Leftovers
The Night Of
The Normal Heart
The Sopranos
The Wire
The Young Pope
There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane
True Blood
True Detective
Veep
Vice Principals
Westworld
Here’s an official “Recommended By Humans” trailer to show how the tool works.