HBO‘s still churning out post-Game of Thrones content like no one’s business with the Chernobyl miniseries drawing massive ratings and Euphoria already being renewed for a second season. HBO Go and HBO Now make streaming incredibly easy for HBO subscribers, but with other streaming services including Disney+ and DC Universe on the way (plus Apple’s effort) and existing competitors including Netflix and Hulu, HBO wants to do everything it can to up its game. Now the premium cable network has launched a new tool to attract more streamers and possibly entice them to become subscribers as well.

Dubbed the “Recommended By Humans” tool, HBO will allow people to stream over 50 free HBO episodes, movies, and documentaries. The tool is based upon exactly what it sounds like — endorsements and ratings from existing HBO fans that will help non-subscribers find “your next favorite HBO show” from “real people.” This sounds like a counterpunch to the powerful Netflix algorithm, yes? So, real folks and their authentic emotional connections can use the #humanreco hashtag on social media and visit the humanreco.com website to view other real people’s recommendations and go to town.

Here are all the HBO titles that will be up for the taking in some shape or form:

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Animals.

Ballers

Big Little Lies

Bored to Death

Carnivale

Chernobyl

Crashing

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Deadwood

Divorce

Eastbound & Down

Enlightened

Euphoria

Flight of the Conchords

Game of Thrones

Gentleman Jack

Girls

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Los Espookys

Mommy Dead and Dearest

My Brilliant Friend

Random Acts of Flyness

Sally4Ever

Sex and the City

Sharp Objects

Silicon Valley

Six Feet Under

Succession

The Comeback

The Deuce

The Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst

The Larry Sanders Show

The Leftovers

The Night Of

The Normal Heart

The Sopranos

The Wire

The Young Pope

There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane

True Blood

True Detective

Veep

Vice Principals

Westworld

Here’s an official “Recommended By Humans” trailer to show how the tool works.