Things are rough out there these days, and this year is shaping up to be a real headache. You probably need some nice news — some sweet, unambiguously, no-dark-side-to-this type good development that will make you feel warm inside. So here you go: Henry Winkler, a happy-seeming guy who loves fish, and Ron Howard, his old Happy Days cohort who also seems like a stand-up fella, had an adorable little reunion the other day.

Just started post production in Sydney on my recently wrapped latest movie @edenthemovie starring an amazing cast. A great creative experience but that’s for another post. When I touched base with Henry, I discovered he was making an appearance here in support of his excellent… https://t.co/fNlWr5qGRZ — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 7, 2024

On Tuesday, the erstwhile Fonz — who’s been on a delightful tour for his newish memoir, Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond — was in Sydney, Australia. Who was also there? The former Richie Cunnigham. So the two met up and posed for a cute little picture together. Look at those two lovely knuckleheads.

What was Howard doing in Oz (with the Fonz)? In this Twitter/X post he revealed he was down under wrapping his latest movie, Eden, in which an all-star cast drop out of society to live in the Galapagos. He said it had an “amazing cast,” and he’s not wrong. Among them are Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, Ana de Armas, Jude Law, and Daniel Brühl. So that’s nice, too.

While in Sydney, Howard said, he “touched base with Henry” and discovered he was there, too. “We connected backstage and I watching him give a great speech to a huge crowd,” Howard wrote. “What a blast!”

Indeed. Winkler and Howard have been close forever, not only spending 11 seasons on Happy Days, but in the middle of it, when Howard got to direct Night Shift, his first studio job, who did he cast in the lead? Henry Winkler, whom he paired with Michael Keaton.

Anyway, we thought you might need a break from news like a mushy-brained aspiring dictator getting re-elected, which is incredibly depressing. Hope this was a nice respite!

