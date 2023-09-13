People are on edge right now, man. It’s kind of understandable, I guess, given the sheer number of things that are happening all at once. We’ve got a former president facing multiple indictments and getting people all riled up by yelling about it on any website he has a password to; we’ve got celebrities getting dragged for writing tone-deaf letters of support for their felonious former co-stars; most of Hollywood is on strike and livid at Drew Barrymore; a dude Spider-manned his way out of jail and triggered a two-week manhunt that ended with him getting arrested in a Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt; everyone was shouting about Martin Short last week because one guy was kind of mean to him; Matthew McConaughey went on live television and rubbed Joy Behar’s bare feet, which is admittedly not as serious as the other things I listed but was still not something I needed to comprehend in an already chaotic month that is not even half over yet. It’s been… it’s just been a lot. Especially for the chronically online.

Luckily, for all of us but especially for me, Henry Winkler went on his fishing trip this week. And he is posting pictures of the fish he’s catching. A ton of them. Yes, again. Look how happy this man is.

And good good morning pic.twitter.com/U6v67lUJh9 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 9, 2023

LOOK AT HIM

LOOK AT HIS FACE

Last fish of the day 20 “ rainbow !! Thank you river pic.twitter.com/hgO5EGLkQD — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 9, 2023

A lovely start to morning 2 pic.twitter.com/JSvKI8q88V — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 10, 2023

Reasonable arguments can be made that this is my favorite thing in the entire world. You can tell because I have written or assigned articles about it pretty much every year it’s happened. I just can’t get over the amount of joy leaping out of his body as he shows the miserable demons on Twitter pictures of the fish he’s catching. Imagine being this happy for even 30 seconds of your entire life.

Monday morning at the office ! pic.twitter.com/obvEJiSFNp — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 11, 2023

What a gem. What an absolute gem of a man. I wish he was my grandfather. I wish he was everyone’s grandfather. We should pass a law declaring Henry Winkler to be America’s Official Grandfather. I can’t get enough of it. I say this as someone who does not even enjoy fishing or sitting in boats or even being outside in the woods or near a river for an extended period of time. I don’t even like looking at fish pictures, usually. I would be in hell if you sat down next to me with a photo album and flipped through page after page of pictures of fish you caught. I would be envious of the fish after about 45 seconds because at least their misery is over. Please do not show me your fish pictures. I cannot stress that point strongly enough.

But this?

This?

Shoot it directly into my eyeballs.

Was not crazy about Mondays until today pic.twitter.com/LAH7Kx53yf — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 11, 2023

MORE

We both wanted to wish you a great afternoon pic.twitter.com/EM24hneYv5 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 11, 2023

GIVE ME MORE

Kanya times two https://t.co/iax0PotyCm — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 12, 2023

Okay, look. Admittedly, this last one is not a fish picture. But I need you to consider three things here: