Watch The Best Performances From The BET Awards Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Miguel, Erykah Badu And More

The BET Awards were Sunday night, meaning millions of people competed for the prize of funniest tweet of the night while irrelevant, arbitrary awards were given out. Also, some great artists performed.

The show stealer from the night was probably Kendrick Lamar, who performed cuts from his classic Good Kid, m.a.a.d. City. This time, though, he had the lovely Erykah Badu with him. The performance was probably Kendrick’s best televised performance to date and Erykah was electric.

Take a look…

Relevant.

Also, the show closed with Janelle Monae and Erykah Badu rocking out for their duet. Janelle Monae’s album can’t come quick enough.

Every year, the BET Awards features a tribute to one of the legends. This year was Charlie Wilson. The tribute featured everyone from Pharrell to Jamie Foxx to Snoop Dogg showing off his pecs. The 11-minute tribute is totally worth the time.

And if you want more oldies, the legend with the empty bladder, R. Kelly took a trip down memory lane with his rendition of the classics. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any “Trapped In The Closet” episodes. That’s really what we want.

Sadly, though, the BET Awards also marked the end of Chris Tucker’s relevance as a comedian. His opening monologue was absolutely horrible. He literally walked out and yelled people’s names. Really loudly. Friday seems so long ago.

Meagan Good was there. Lord, forgive me for I have sinned.