Treat Yourself To Some ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ornaments Because Christmas Is Coming

12.07.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Is Christmas a thing in Westeros? Probably not considering their winters can last decades and most people are more concerned with not starving to death or being killed by frozen zombies north of the wall than with hanging stockings and drinking eggnog. But for everyone not living in George R.R. Martin’s fantasy land, Christmas is a real thing and it’s only a few weeks away which means if you still haven’t put up your tree, you’re either the world’s worst procrastinator or you’re having some serious trouble decking the halls.

If it’s the first option, we can’t help you and you should probably just give up and try again next year, but if you’re still looking for a few baubles to hang on the tree, we’ve got you covered. An Etsy user is selling Game of Thrones inspired ornaments so you can pay tribute to some of your favorite characters. An eight pack combo will get you the laminated faces of  Tyrion, The Hound, Jon Snow, Daenerys, Oberyn Martell, Jamie Lannister, Brienne of Tarth and Hodor, all sporting Santa hats complete with holes and hooks to hang proudly on any pine (or spruce, or fir, or whatever the hell you have set up in your living room):

il_570xN.688313086_snhl

The combo starts at $65 so you either have to be a Lannister to afford it or you’re going to have to decide which grandparent doesn’t get a gift this year. Then again, you could just shell out $5 and give them this Hodor holiday card and everyone goes home happy:

il_570xN.687781303_nb3q

(Via Etsy)

TOPICS#George R.R. Martin#Christmas#Game of Thrones
