Here Are The Most Tweeted-About TV Shows Of The Season

#Twitter #Breaking Bad
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.03.14 9 Comments

By many metrics, Breaking Bad was the most popular show on TV last year. It was in #1 in Drama Series with Tableside Guacamole, #1 in TV Shows Starring Neo-Nazis and Breakfast Cereals, and #1 in Not Being Low Winter Sun. Unfortunately, none of those numbers mean anything to advertisers, but this one does: according to Nielsen, the final season of Breaking Bad ranked #1 on the list of the “top 10 series on Twitter…setting the record for reach of a single airing as well as average over time.”

Tweets about the series finale on Sept. 29, 2013 reached 9.1 million people across the night. The cast was a big part of the conversation, as 51,000 Tweets mentioned @aaronpaul_8 and 19,000 Tweets mentioned @BryanCranston. (Via)

Of those 51,000 Aaron Paul tweets, 50,981 used the word “bitch.” Here’s the full ranking.

TV isn’t so complicated to figure out. People like what they like, and what they like is my pilot for a show about a bald chemistry teacher living in a zombie and werewolf apocalypse, where the only other humans survivors are Spring Breakers, men who reek of cologne 24/7, a witch, and a singing and dancing presidential aide. Also, there are dragons everywhere. Instant hit.

Via Nielsen

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter#Breaking Bad
TAGSBREAKING BADNIELSEN RATINGSTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP