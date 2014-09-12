Here Are The Most-Watched Episodes For Some Of Your Favorite TV Shows

Earlier this week, Sons of Anarchy set a series ratings record: over 6.2 million people tuned in to watch Jax Teller huff and puff and pal around with Marilyn Manson. That’s a whole lot of Married…with Children fans, or maybe they just really like Kurt Sutter’s super-violent bike drama. But how does SoA‘s series-high compare to the top-rated episode of some of our other favorite shows? Let’s find out! Note: I only included shows that are still on (otherwise, series finales would win every time), and I also made series premieres ineligible. More often than not, the most-watched episode is also the first, so I included the second highest rated episode for applicable entries (they’re marked with an asterisk).
Archer — season one’s “Training Day” (1.82 million)
American Dad — season one’s “Threat Levels” (9.47 million)*
Arrested Development — season one’s “Altar Egos” (9.62 million)
Boardwalk Empire — season one’s “Broadway Limited” (3.4 million)*
Bob’s Burgers — season three’s “Mother Daughter Laser Razor” (6.4 million)*
Community — season one’s “Introduction to Film” (5.86 million)*
Game of Thrones — season four’s “Mockingbird” (7.2 million)
Justified — season four’s “Hole In the Wall” (3.59 million)*
Louie — season two’s “Pregnant” (1.57)
Mad Men — season five’s “A Little Kiss” (3.54)
Modern Family — season three’s “Dude Ranch”/”When Good Kids Go Bad” (14.53 million)
Parks and Recreation — season three’s “Go Big or Go Home” (6.14 million)
The Simpsons — season two’s “Bart Gets an F” (33.6 million)
Veep — season two’s “Hostages” (1.32 million)
The Walking Dead — season four’s “30 Days Without an Accident” (16.11 million)
‘The Simpsons — season two’s “Bart Gets an F” (33.6 million)’
33 MILLION?!?! Holy shit.
was thinking the same thing…DAMN!
And for THAT episode???? Sheesh…
Remember, back in those days, we only had 3 TV channels. The Mighty Trio we called ’em. And one of those was only on six hours a day, 3 hours in the morning and 3 hours during the rest of the day. We called it “Old Six-ey.” “What’s on Old Sixey tonight?” we’d ask, but nobody could answer because the TV Guide hadn’t been invented yet. We used to sit around and watch TV wearing bathing suits, because that was the style at the time.
It was the season 2 premiere.