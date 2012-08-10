‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ Was A Hit, And I’m Sorry For My Part In It

So I’ve been thinking a lot about Here Comes Honey Boo Boo…
The ratings are in for TLC’s Toddlers & Tiaras spinoff, and they are big. Really big. The premiere was the number one cable show in its time slot among women, and number two overall with 2.2 million viewers. That is a hell of a lot of people, especially for a weird cable network that as recently as 15 years ago aired educational programming and footage of people getting operated on. I’m sure some of it has to do with it being the premiere and people being curious, but, still, two point two million. Even if it levels off a little in the coming weeks, its success still probably means we can look forward more exploitative, point-and-shame programming from TLC in the future. This is upsetting.
But the more I think about all of this, the more I realize that my hands aren’t clean here.
If you look back through our tags about the show (and other “look at this trainwreck” TLC shows), you’ll see that we covered this sh-t every step of the way, which is exactly what TLC wanted. That’s their whole business model: They find some weirdos or freaks and send a camera crew to follow them around, slap together a trailer of them being weird, post the trailer on the Internet, then sit back and watch tons of websites like Buzzfeed and Gawker and Warming Glow post it and scream about how awful it is. In doing so we essentially give them free publicity, because the whole point for them is to make people hate it and then watch and talk about how much they hate it (or watch it ironically and be all “Oh, look at those people”). It’s a cycle that spins around and around, dumbing everyone down and encouraging people to be worse humans for the sake of profits in the process (PAGEVIEW$$$$). And I hate it.
So, look. Are the executives at TLC bad people for setting this in motion? Yeah, of course. Especially when they throw their hands up and do the whole “We’re just documenting life in America” thing, because that argument can go take a flying leap into Liar’s Lagoon. But I recognize that I’ve been part of the machine that allows them to keep doing it, and I promise to try to be better about not doing that going forward. I still reserve the right to call them evil, I think that’s important. But playing into the shaming and exploitation of kids has to stop.
Don’t beat yourself up over it. This show was a hit because of the South and people from the South don’t read snarky blogs unless they’re sponsored by Fox News.
Right, because people from the South like myself are dumb, illiterate rednecks who pride ourselves having shows like this on televsion. Really, I think you need to re-evaluate your statement before you lump everyone that lives in the South into a big pile of stupid idiots who have no idea what quality television is. I detest shows like this and comments like yours. Go jump in a lake. Have a nice day.
See, I would have just gone with the more concise “Hey, you. Go fuck yourself”, but that’s probably because I’m not a native southerner (18 out of 27 years so far, though), so my west Texas abrasiveness shows up.
I’m from the South and can confirm that people from the South are dumb idiots.
^ Concur. I’m sure it’s everywhere. Although, I don’t believe you can go to a flea market anywhere else and find a “The South Will Rise Again” print ironed on a Hanes white t-shirt.
I do appreciate that even while telling me off you said “have a nice day”. That was thoughtful.
I’m a born and raised North Carolinian, but I spent three and a half years in NYC, and I can tell you that there are dumb people everywhere.
The difference is that the dumb southerns will own that shit like it’s something to be proud of.
Stupid people who like bad reality shows are everywhere – let’s not forget Jersey Shore!
IMPORTANT READING –> [www.everydayshouldbesaturday.com]
Yeah I’m with Ms. Boots there. I was born/raised and actually currently live in Alabama, but I’ve lived all over and everyone is terrible e.g. see the ratings for Two and a Half Men.
Also after reading that article I can tell you that yes, Danger, Mississippi is worse…
As the token Southerner around these parts, I must say that the South gets a bad rap. With that said, Shreveport, Louisiana is TERRIBLE.
^ No freaking kidding. I’ve had friends murdered in that city.
I’m proud to know that one of my favorite commenters is a fellow North Carolinite (?, I don’t know I don’t read good)! Also, it is funny that the South catches a lot of crap for the stereotype of not liking other people based on stereotypes.
Danger, wtf dude this IS all your FAULT! I’m gonna boycott this web- Aww Paul Rudd! We don’t blame you, it’s all part of The Illuminati’s plot to subjugate and stupify America. (Tee hee) Look at ’em dance!
Don’t be so hard on yourself. You also helped “Drew Petersen: Untouchable” become a hit, and that should certainly help heal a few wounds.
That does make me feel better, actually.
And let’s not forget how you made us aware of Whiskey Business.
BRING BACK MATT!
Ugh. Apparently, these assholes live about an hour away from me. This is and will always be the reason people hate the South. I honestly can’t blame the north if they decide to do a “Sherman’s March” again.
If the south marches north instead, the name for the event should feature the word “waddle.”
I’m in the same boat as you as I don’t live that far away either. I try to defend the South and THIS happens.
A/S/L…number of teeth?
I’m from the South. I don’t think it’s any worse than the Jersey Shore, Real Housetwats of _____, Mob Wives, etc., etc. At least these people are nice to others and don’t bother people. With that said, I’m worried that Texas would put them to death because they are all retarded.
Evil Banker, you say that like it’s a bad idea. The only problem is that Jersey doesn’t have the death penalty too.
Good on you, Danger.
BTW, I’m still looking for Whiskey Business…
It was epic bro.
GodDAMN, women are dumb.
Put glasses on Honey Boo Boo’s mom and that’s Carl Rove.
As if “Toddlers & Tiaras” wasn’t bad enough …
Is everyone in the South so…jowly?
They should get Harmony Korine to oversee the next few episodes.
boo boo kitty fuck.
You suck.
Aww… Paul Rudd! *tries to pinch computer screen’s cheeks*
Okay. Fuck Earth. I’m going to lay in the street and open up a couple veins.
They should do a reality show about assholes who watch shows “ironically” or because “they’re so bad”. Especially if they’re Nielsen families. Then we can figure out who to lynch.
