Everything You Need To Know About ‘New Girl’ Season Four: What’s Going On With Nick And Jess?

MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD.
New Girl is returning two weeks from tonight on September 16th, and while I rate last season’s Nick and Jess breakup four sad kittycat face emojis, let’s delve into everything we know so far about season four — which is said to be a “reset” of season three. According to series creator Liz Meriwether in this trailer that was released over the weekend, the breakup and subsequent coming to terms with friendship is going to “open up a whole new area of stories” surrounding Nick and Jess being exes — which she says is a “really interesting, kind of fun new territory.” Yeah I’m skeptical on that one.
In other news, this promo that was filmed at Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans, Jr.’s Let’s Be Cops premiere revealed that Jessica Biel is going to have a guest role this season. Fox News reported that Biel will play a “sexy scientist named Kat who fights with Deschanel’s character over the same guy.” While that doesn’t sound particularly exciting, the guy they’re fighting over is Veep’s Reid Scott, so there’s that. The episode will take place at a wedding.
Another guest star and possible love interest to Deschanel’s Jess is Julian Morris — star of Once Upon a Time and Pretty Little Liars, who will also be making a guest appearance this season as a teacher Jess hires and falls for, but can’t date since she’s now the Vice Principal and technically his boss. EW’s Spoiler Room revealed:
Now that Jess is the vice principal at school, she has to hire a teacher to replace her and she ends up falling for him. “The complication is that she’s very much his boss,” executive producer Liz Meriwether says. “Jess is fighting her feelings for this teacher at work.” Hopefully this will all work out, because I hear she tests out a Tinder-like app under Schmidt’s tutelage—which you just know means it won’t turn out well.
One bit of casting news that sounds completely amazing, however, is that Kaitlin Olson (who says “goddamn it” better than anyone in the businesss) is going to have a recurring role this season — which in itself is great news but better yet she’s going to be playing “a high school nemesis of Jess and Cece’s” who turns up engaged to Rob Reiner, who will be reprising his role as Jess’s dad. If you ask me, that has not just the strongest comedic potential for New Girl, but of any returning sitcom this season, period. (Unrelated, Kaitlin Olson was also victimized by those leaked celebrity photos.)
Anyway, New Girl: Two weeks, September 16th. Here’s the season four official poster:
I dunno. I still feel burned by the shit they pulled last season with Nick and Jess. They broke my damn heart. I’d prefer they abandon both characters and just focus on Winston doing increasingly weird shit.
Amen to this. Winston being bonkers is easily the best part of the show at this point.
As long as Furguson is there too, I’m in.
On the one hand, will they/won’t they is tired and played out. On the other hand, New Girl’s tired and played out bullshit is still more entertaining than EVERYTHING else on TV. Seriously, this show, for all of it’s flaws, is in the top three best sitcoms on TV behind Parks and Rec and Brooklyn Nine nine. It is straight up hilarious.
Winston could just attempt to complete a puzzle all season and it would be hilarious.
Courtroom Brown!
I don’t know why shows still do this will they wont they, get to together break up get together bull shit.
They should have made Jess and Nick a couple and left them that way. They show sucked last year becasue of this crap. They are already doing it with Schmidt and Ceece, we dont need more of it.