Here's The GIF Of Daryl's Golf Swing From Tonight's 'The Walking Dead'

Tonight’s The Walking Dead focused on Daryl and Beth and their goings on. There’s character development stuff, but the most notable event was Daryl testing out his golf swing on a walker’s head.
Although I’m sure many will find this GIF useful.
Tonight’s The Walking Dead focused on Daryl and Beth and their goings on. There’s character development stuff, but the most notable event was Daryl testing out his golf swing on a walker’s head.
Although I’m sure many will find this GIF useful.
Bashed zombie brains on a carpet? That’s how you get ants!
Don’t worry. A little Peach Schnapps washes that right out.
Is it me… or is Beth starting to look hot!!
Maybe its her desire to get wasted or all that pent up sexual hostility… reminds me of my ex girlfriend. If I were Daryl, I’d give her what she really needs.
I want a gif of her when she grabbed the Schnapps bottle and stroked the neck of it first. And I want it to go in reverse before it repeats. Pretty sure she closed her eyes as well.
lolz
Has to be some significance to the person crossing the road in the moonlight in the very beginning, right?
It was probably the Governor!
Beth was so excited about her fancy new country club clothes, and Daryl goes and gets brains all over them.
Shoulda used a long iron off the tee.
Beth kinda looks like she’s been lifting. reminds me of that blonde powerlifter with the baby face. any reason is a good reason to bring up that blonde powerlifter with the baby face
I for sure thought Daryl was going to say “Fore!” after splattering brains all over Beth.
It’s hard to get a good prostate exam in the post-apocalypse. Beth’s doing her best.
Somehow she got more blood on her shirt underneath than she did on the sweater over top.
II noticed that too, must be aliens
Oh, he got all of that one… it’s in the hole! It’s in the hole!
I wanted so bad for Darryl to tell her, when she asked what he did before the fall, “I was a looper. You, know a caddy…a jock?”
Beth’s guns doe!
I noticed that in the gif…but then again if you’re stabbing walker skulls 24/7, you’ve got to be toning up. Maybe we’ll get a Beth/Daryl arm wrestling match!
Snoooooooze.
So, it was a slower moving episode, with some decent character background/development.
Aka, Rowles hated every minute of it…
The talking Dead acted like Daryl’s life before the apocalypse was some “big reveal.” Is there anyone who has been watching since the beginning that hasn’t figured all that out? Or is it because I live in the South and know many, many people who live exactly the same way?
I was pretty sure he was just a pos before the apocalypse…
Was it just me, or was this one of the worst episodes?
it was not just you.
The only good part was during the “scenes from the next episode” and the back ground of each clip was all smoky, you, like they were near something very big that had just gone up in flames. I got to say “hey that’s cool.” And that was the only time I got to say it all episode.
It was awful. Sometimes its just following up true detective that makes it so laughable and I know and adjust for that, but damn this episode had so many bad moments of stupidity even TWD doesnt normally mess with since season two and the ghost lori episodes.
Terrible. The writers must have felt like they were revealing things, because they gave a lot of weight to stuff even an idiot would have figured out by watching. Daryl was Merle’s hanger-on? They were low-life rednecks who got into fights and had to camp out by necessity? I’m shocked.
Beth stroking the neck of the Schnapps bottle while closing her eyes peaked my interest.
And that Mountain Goats song at the end was about as subtle as a moonshine fire.
“THERE’S GONNA BE A PARTY WHEN THE WOLF COMES HOME.”
So the party is life during apocalypse, the wolf is God, and the party is the Rapture.
I meant to say home is life during the apocalypse. So there you go.
They could have easily cropped the Daryl and Beth stuff down and included some other character’s stories.