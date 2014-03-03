Here's The GIF Of Daryl's Golf Swing From Tonight's 'The Walking Dead'

#GIFs #The Walking Dead
03.02.14 4 years ago 31 Comments

Tonight’s The Walking Dead focused on Daryl and Beth and their goings on. There’s character development stuff, but the most notable event was Daryl testing out his golf swing on a walker’s head.

swing

Although I’m sure many will find this GIF useful.

finger

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs#The Walking Dead
TAGSgifsThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP