GIFs Of Don And Roger’s Struggles From This Week’s ‘Mad Men’

It was a rough week for Roger and Don on Mad Man.
Turns out Margaret, er, Marigold joined a hippie commune. Roger decided to take a look and I had high hopes of this turning into the Roger Sterling Hippie Hijinx Hour.
But he came to a realization that maybe this isn’t the best way to go through life when there’s a four year old kid without a mom. Also, knowing your daughter sneaking out to get warm probably sucks.
Unfortunately, after confirming that Margret’s leaving her kid behind much like Roger left his, it’s ended in a lonely walk of sadness
Don’s also having a rough week. After being the last one to find out about the new computer, he’s now down to making pitches to Peggy. There’s only one way he knows how to get through it.
He’s totally sober.
Luckily, Freddy is there to remind Don that sobriety may be his best bet to get back to the top. Sure, it’s more boring, but whatever gets Lou out of the office.
srsly, more articles about this twee show nonsense?
Go spend $13.50 to see Spider-Man 2 if you hate original storytelling so much, you goddamn hipster!
If you’re going to mock others’ tastes as “twee” you might want to consider a different avatar.
Your current one is begging to get shoved into a locker.
Anyone else think Bert Cooper was a total dick last night? Seemed out of character.
Don even took his shoes off without being asked! Show some class, Coop!
Everyone except Roger and Pete have been complete assholes thus far.
I’m actually starting to hate Harry more than Pete.
Not really. Bert has always told it straight. He did it again last night.
Bert Cooper has always been ruthless. He just sugarcoats his brutal mindset less and less these days.
Bert is the same pragmatic old businessman he always has been. When Don was printing him money he ignored the revelation of his double life. When he’s not necessary, well he’s not necessary.
Bert’s treatment of Don is a direct result of him learning of Don’s white trash childhood via the Hershey’s pitch. He has looked down on him with disdain since then. And yes that’s something totally different than the Dick Whitman revelation Bert was clued into in season one. Dick Whitman was just a name without the seedy back story.
Ahhh…okay. Bert was being a complete jackass, and I couldn’t figure it out, given the season 1 reveal. Yup — this explanation makes sense.
I don’t think it’s solely because of Don’s childhood. It’s because of them not winning the Hershey’s account and not being able to get rid of Don without financially hurting the company.
ia with @DarjeelingFan , bert’s pissed because don lost them business. most people there have drama and problems but they can keep things under control. that was still an ice cold comment from him though about lane, not cool bro.
I think Bert always respected that Don had a secret past and moved on from it and made something of himself. That fits Cooper’s Randian philosophy perfectly. I don’t think he has disdain for Don’s white trash childhood, but rather for the fact that Don revealed it and killed a huge potential acquisition in Hershey’s as a result. Cooper, much like Hilton, has no sympathy for those who cry and complain, which is exactly what Don did in that moment.
Can we get a GIF of Don barking out “BALLGAME” to Peggy?
[Milhouse voice]
WHEN ARE WE GOING TO FIND OUT IF THE METS WON?!
Wow, that gif of Roger…I didn’t notice at the time but now it looks as if that is the closest he has ever come to actually crying