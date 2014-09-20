Here’s Hannibal Buress Recounting The Time He Had The Landlord From Hell While Living In LA

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’ve all terrible landlords at some point in our lives. It might be our parents, it might be an old woman with a broom, or it might be someone’s beloved pet that inherited the building through a will. Stuff happens.

It’ll be hard to top this lady though, spying on Hannibal Buress from New York and critiquing his choice of cleaning service. Buress usually rents when he is out in LA between shooting Broad City and The Eric Andre Show and he tells all about his horrible experience on Conan, including paying her with this pile of change while checking out:

He’s basically like Kramer from Seinfeld at this point. Just popping in, having parties, eating your food, ordering PPVs and the paying you in piles of change. She was probably right to be spying on him.

Nope, never mind. F*ck that lady.

(Via Team Coco)