Here’s The Donald Sterling And ‘Seinfeld’ Mash-Up That No One Saw Coming

Perhaps the most surprising (and least important) thing regarding this whole Donald Sterling controversy and the NBA’s decision to ban him for life is that we haven’t seen a lot of really crazy mash-ups using the infamous phone conversation audio recorded by his mistress, V. Stiviano. After all, if there’s one thing that people on the Internet love, it’s combining bizarre and offensive audio recordings with clips from our favorite TV shows and movies, because nothing helps the healing process more than laughter. At least that’s what we tell ourselves to make it seem okay.

With that in mind, this short from the Adult Swim website begs the question, “What would it look like if George Costanza’s boss hadn’t been George Steinbrenner, but Donald Sterling instead?” Well, friends and Seinfeld fans, it might look a little something like this…