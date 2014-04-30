Here’s The Donald Sterling And ‘Seinfeld’ Mash-Up That No One Saw Coming

Perhaps the most surprising (and least important) thing regarding this whole Donald Sterling controversy and the NBA’s decision to ban him for life is that we haven’t seen a lot of really crazy mash-ups using the infamous phone conversation audio recorded by his mistress, V. Stiviano. After all, if there’s one thing that people on the Internet love, it’s combining bizarre and offensive audio recordings with clips from our favorite TV shows and movies, because nothing helps the healing process more than laughter. At least that’s what we tell ourselves to make it seem okay.
With that in mind, this short from the Adult Swim website begs the question, “What would it look like if George Costanza’s boss hadn’t been George Steinbrenner, but Donald Sterling instead?” Well, friends and Seinfeld fans, it might look a little something like this…
I just heard the inevitable Mel Gibson – Donald Sterling mash up on O&A. Reminds you how fucking tame this Sterling “controversy” is compared to an actual crazy person.
The people who won’t ever let this go are awful.
Everyone’s awful. I don’t care if some old white rich idiot is racist, I assume all old white rich idiots are racists anyway.
@ Kazoshay, the recorderd convo is actually tame to what Sterling has said and done in the past.
He is an awful person.
I don’t doubt that he’s an awful person and a racist, but what annoys me is people acting so shocked and outraged by this. I mean if the fact a rich 80 something year old white guy doesn’t particularly like black people surprises or offends you then you’re a fucking retard.
With the J.J. Redick photo in the background – hah!!
LOL. No soup for him, amirite?